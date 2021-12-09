Water Use Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the Los Angeles County beaches listed below to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

– Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica Tower 20

– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

– Strand Street Extension at Santa Monica Beach

The warning has been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Closed

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Ashland Avenue Storm Drain in Santa Monica

Santa Monica South Tower 28

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...