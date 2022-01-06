Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Please use caution at:
Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Santa Monica South Tower 20
Dockweiler State Beach, Westchester Storm Drain
Dockweiler State Beach Tower 56
Inner Cabrillo Beach
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
