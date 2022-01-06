Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 6, 2022

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

Please use caution at:

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Santa Monica South Tower 20

Dockweiler State Beach, Westchester Storm Drain

Dockweiler State Beach Tower 56

Inner Cabrillo Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...