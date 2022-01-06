Dockweiler
File photo: Dockweiler State Beach. Photo courtesy: California State Parks/Brian Baer.

 

Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 6, 2022

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

Please use caution at:

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Santa Monica South Tower 20

Dockweiler State Beach, Westchester Storm Drain

Dockweiler State Beach Tower 56

Inner Cabrillo Beach

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

No Comments for : Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking

    Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking

    3 hours ago
  • Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting

    Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting

    5 hours ago
  • Mayor to Discuss 2022 Plans at VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series

    Mayor to Discuss 2022 Plans at VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series

    8 hours ago
  • County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities

    County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities

    10 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID Roundup: Booster Eligibility Expanded for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

    Thursday COVID Roundup: Booster Eligibility Expanded for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

    10 hours ago
  • California Launches Workgroup to Address School Staffing Shortages

    California Launches Workgroup to Address School Staffing Shortages

    10 hours ago
  • Long-Term Groundwater Sustainability Plan Approved

    Long-Term Groundwater Sustainability Plan Approved

    10 hours ago
  • Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

    Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

    11 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)

    19 hours ago
  • City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration

    City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.