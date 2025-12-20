Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees elected Matthew Watson as 2026 board president at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 organizational meeting.

Watson was elected by a 4-1 vote, with board member Anna Griese the lone dissenting vote after she had nominated herself for the board president position.

Griese had served as board clerk in 2025, which would normally have her advance to the 2026 president’s seat if the governing board had followed the normal rotation election order.

Outgoing 2025 Board President Patti Garibay nominated Watson for president, with board member Katherine Cooper seconding Watson’s nomination.

Cooper was named as the board clerk in a 5-0 vote.

Board member Christopher Trunkey put Cooper’s name in nomination as clerk and Garibay seconded.

