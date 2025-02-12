Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.

During storms, there is increased potential for flash floods, falling rocks and mud and debris flows. Everyone should be aware of the weather forecasts and associated impacts where they live, work, and play and take steps to be prepared and stay safe. Use the resources below to prepare for and stay safe during rainy weather.

Law enforcement personnel are in the field notifying residents of identified at-risk properties in recent burn areas that they are under evacuation order beginning at 7 am on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Please follow all instructions if you are contacted by law enforcement or receive an evacuation order flyer on your door.

Evacuation warnings are likely to be issued in areas that could be cut off from roadway access due to mud and debris flows. Have an emergency plan in place, keep emergency supplies on hand, and stay alert to conditions and additional information. Those in evacuation warning areas who would require more time to evacuate should consider leaving now. If you ever feel you are in danger, do not wait to be told to evacuate. Call 911 for emergency assistance.

Stay Informed

-Residents living in recent burn areas should monitor the Los Angeles County Public Works Mud and Debris Flow Forecast.

–Visit the Fire Disaster Information page which includes LA County Public Work’s Debris Flow Hazard Maps for Phases 1-3.

–Visit the County’s Ready LA County Page for emergency preparedness tips and sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

-The National Weather Service issues weather advisories and watches when the weather forecast indicates there is a potential for hazardous conditions.

-Monitor social media and local news media for relevant and important updates. For useful information, please monitor the Ready Los Angeles County account on X (formerly Twitter).

Rain Safety Tips

-Heed all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

-Drive cautiously and slow down – Many roadways will be wet and slippery.

-Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water.

-As little as 6 inches of water can knock over and carry away an adult and 18-24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. “Turn around, don’t drown!”

