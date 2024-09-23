‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced “Weathering the Storm,” an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.

This exhibition features work that examines the intersection of nature and climate change. A reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., offering an opportunity for the community to engage with the artists and their work and is free to the public.

“Weathering the Storm” presents a dialogue on the resilience and vulnerability of nature as it faces the challenges of global warming. Susan Karhroody’s work reflects her deep engagement with the natural world, capturing the tension between its strength and increasing fragility. Through her paintings, Karhroody explores the forces of nature, storms, droughts, floods and fires, that are growing more intense and frequent. Her work is a reflection on the power and unpredictability of these forces, urging viewers to consider their connection to the environment and the responsibility we share in its future.

Reischman’s approach complements this exploration through her use of light, shadow and abstraction. Reischman blurs the lines between the tangible and the abstract, drawing on her encounters with nature, personal mythologies and memories. Her work serves as a metaphor for the transitions in emotional and psychological states, exploring themes of belonging, alienation, grief and joy. Through charcoal and oil paint, Reischman investigates form and space, drawing inspiration from art history while remaining focused on nature and the spiritual.

Together, Karhroody and Reischman create a conversation inviting reflection on the profound changes in the natural world and the need for thoughtful action. “Weathering the Storm” is not just an exhibition, but a call to action. By capturing the beauty, strength and fragility of our environment, Karhroody and Reischman challenge us to recognize our role in shaping the future of our planet.

To learn more about “Weathering the Storm,” as well as other upcoming art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Stephanie Jacinto at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

