Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.

The SCV has now tallied 7,947 cases and 80 deaths from COVID-19 since March 11, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic.

Public Health released Wednesday’s countywide data on COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and testing in a different format.

* 2,152 new COVID-19 cases (327,964 cases to date)

* 22 new deaths due to COVID-19 (7,216 deaths to date)

* 903 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 28% in the ICU

* More than 3,302,000 individuals tested; 9% of all people tested positive

“We wish healing and peace to those who are suffering the loss of someone they love due to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

On Veterans Day, Ferrer said, “We honor and pay respect to our veterans for their courage, service and sacrifice to our nation. If you are looking to commemorate Veterans Day, many events and celebrations in L.A. County are paying homage to our veterans virtually. With more than 4,200 veterans nationwide losing their lives from COVID-19, we revere and protect our veterans when we each do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Henry Mayo Wednesday Update

On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported the 34th and 35th deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die; that info is reported by L.A. County Public Health, which had not yet updated its database to include the two new fatalities.

As of Wednesday, of the 10,964 people tested at Henry Mayo to date, 1,112 tested positive, 13,239 were negative, 3 were pending, 16 patients were hospitalized in a dedicated unit receiving ICU-level care (five fewer than last week), and a total of 328 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far, Moody said.

Discrepancies in the testing numbers at the hospital are due to some patients being tested multiple times.

Henry Mayo releases complete statistics weekly, generally on Wednesdays, unless a new death occurs.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, the latest update to its COVID-19 data dashboard, L.A. County Public Health reported 78 deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, but was not yet reporting the latest two deaths at Henry Mayo.

Of those 80 SCV residents who have died, 65 lived in Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 3 in Acton, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Val Verde, 1 in unincorporated Valencia, and two in communities not yet named.

Of the 7,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,880

Castaic: 2,236 (includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 227

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 182

Val Verde: 110

Acton: 92

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 53

Agua Dulce: 46

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 41

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 30

Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Bouquet Canyon: 10

Elizabeth Lake: 10

Lake Hughes: 8

Sand Canyon: 7

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

More Los Angeles County Data

L.A. County Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4 5553

* 5 to 11 11970

* 12 to 17 14743

* 18 to 29 77438

* 30 to 49 106248

* 50 to 64 59505

* 65 to 79 23411

* over 80 10254

* Under Investigation 1961

L.A. County COVID-19 Data Dashboards

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

* COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

* Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

* Recovery Metrics

* Contact Tracing Metrics

* Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

* Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

* Outbreaks:

— Residential Congregate Sessions

— Non-Residential Settings

— Homeless Service Settings

California Wednesday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Tuesday, November 10, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 984,682 COVID-19 cases (up 7,464), with 18,070 deaths from the disease (up 69).

There are 3,224 confirmed hospitalizations and 889 ICU hospitalizations in the state, continuing an upward trend.

California’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.8%, continuing an upward trend.

As case numbers continue to rise statewide, the number of patients who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

As of November 10, local health departments have reported 46,468 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 209 deaths statewide.

There have been 20,222,093 tests COVID-19 tests conducted in California, an increase of 127,452 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday.

California Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy imposes risk-based criteria on tightening and loosening COVID-19 allowable activities and expands the length of time between changes to assess how any movement affects the trajectory of the disease.

Californians can go to covid19.ca.gov to find out where their county falls and what activities are allowable in each county.

California Testing

More than 85 community testing sites offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

During the week of October 25 to October 31, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 63 percent of patients received test results in 1 day and 88 percent received them within 2 days. The testing turnaround time dashboard (PDF) is updated weekly.

All four tiers in the Testing Prioritization Guidance originally dated July 14, 2020, will have equal priority for testing.

California Demographics

Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels.

The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is more than one-and-a-half times their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but almost double between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation.

More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of November 9, 127 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide, one more than the previous week.

To protect patient confidentiality in counties with fewer than 11 cases, CDPH is not providing total counts at this time.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Protect Yourself and Your Family

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Practicing social distancing

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

* Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

* Following guidance from public health officials

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect. Contact tracers will connect you to free, confidential testing and other resources, if needed.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

COVID Worldwide: U.S. Leads Global Death Toll with 240,918

Worldwide, 51,987,635 people have been infected by COVID-19 while 1,281,426 people have died of the virus as of 4:25 p.m. PT Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases since November 1.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 10,392,672 Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of people in the U.S. who have died due to the virus has surpassed 240,918.

With 4.25% of the world’s population (328.2 million) and more than 20% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, the U.S. also continues to lead the world in deaths.

By comparison, Brazil (population 209.5 million) is No. 2 in deaths with 162,802, and slowing. India (population 1.353 billion) is No. 2 in cases, with 8,636,011 confirmed cases and 127,571 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

