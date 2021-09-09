Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Of the 49 new deaths reported today, 10 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 17 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.
To date, Public Health identified 1,423,620 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,514 deaths.
There are 1,433 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are in the ICU.
Testing results are available for nearly 8,300,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 3.3%.
Cases Decrease Slightly In Non-School Settings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is currently investigating 258 ongoing outbreaks in non-school settings; this is a slight decrease from the 300 ongoing outbreak investigations in non-school settings reported a week ago on Sept 1. Of the outbreak investigations reported today, nearly 30% are related to outbreaks in non-healthcare and non-residential workplaces, 5% in healthcare settings and 65% in residential settings. Non-residential settings include workplaces, food and retail stores, and places of worship.
Public Health inspectors visit businesses across the county every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, provide technical assistance, and respond to complaints of non-compliance. Between August 28 and September 3, Public Health inspectors visited 901 restaurants, 13 bars, 229 food markets, 3 breweries, 32 hotels, 44 gyms and fitness centers, 122 hair salons or barber shops, 57 food manufacturing plants, 56 garment manufacturing plants, 239 personal care businesses, 21 retail stores, 10 warehouses, 21 office sites, 12 family entertainment venues and 6 large outdoor and indoor venues with a capacity for more than 10,000 people.
Overall, the compliance inspections revealed that while the majority of businesses were in compliance, there is some room for improvement, particularly with employee and customer masking at fitness centers, bars, warehouses and garment manufacturing plants. During this time period, seven citations were issued to businesses, including fitness centers and restaurants, for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders.
**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported no additional deaths Wednesday, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
There are currently zero tests pending, 37 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,456 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded one new death in Castaic, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 320.
The following is the community breakdown of the 320 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
270 in Santa Clarita
18 in Castaic
9 in Acton
7 in Stevenson Ranch
6 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
2 in Val Verde
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 34,443 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 25,338
* Castaic: 4,254
Stevenson Ranch: 1,560
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,073
Acton: 660
Val Verde: 408
Agua Dulce: 372
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 254
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 158
Elizabeth Lake: 98
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Bouquet Canyon: 62
Lake Hughes: 49
Saugus/Canyon Country: 46
Sand Canyon: 21
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 16
Placerita Canyon: 4
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
“We send our deepest condolences to everyone mourning a loved one who has passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are grateful to all the businesses that are in compliance with safety measures and masking requirements, as these protections are critical to prevent virus transmission and COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses and in the community. While we are seeing decreases in new cases and hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths have not declined and transmission remains high. Without a significant increase in the numbers of eligible residents vaccinated, there is a risk of case increases this fall and winter as COVID-19 is easily spread among those unvaccinated.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at many different sites across the county that have weekend and evening hours. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Wednesday
California Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 4,315,234 cases and 66,056 deaths to date. There are 7,649 confirmed hospitalizations and 2,037 ICU hospitalizations in the state.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 7,274 newly reported confirmed cases Tuesday.
Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.
– For the week of August 22 – August 28, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 80.12 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 10.33 per 100,000 per day.
– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 7.8 times higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.
The 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%.
There have been 84,999,3056 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 262,309 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
As of Sept. 8, according to the CDC, 81.5% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 47,514,264 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 6, local health departments have reported 122,491 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 496 deaths statewide.
Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.
CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.
Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 64% of patients received test results in one day and 88% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 6, there have been 592 of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season.
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance.
