Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed an additional COVID related death Wednesday, bringing the complete total to 155 since the start of the pandemic, according to Patrick Moody, the hospital’s director of public relations.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,151 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Case numbers may be lower Wednesday due to reporting issues. Of the 34 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. To date, Public Health identified 1,359,672 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,967 deaths.
There are 1,754 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22% of these people are in the ICU.
Testing results are available for nearly 7,800,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Wednesday’s test positivity rate is 3.6%.
Reflecting the recent overall trend in Los Angeles County, the number of COVID-19 cases among people experiencing homelessness increased over the past month. On average, fewer than 30 new cases per week were reported among people experiencing homelessness between late-February and mid-July.
This week, there were 185 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness which includes 71 cases from previous weeks that were newly identified as cases associated with people experiencing homelessness and are included in the new case totals. To date, 7,996 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 and 218 people who were experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19.
Of these people who passed away, 101 were sheltered, 71 were unsheltered, and for 46 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown. This past month, Public Health received reports of three people who were experiencing homelessness who passed away from COVID-19.
There are 1,138 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together they have administered over 51,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Los Angeles County; 25,091 people experiencing homelessness are fully vaccinated.
The County continues to work closely with partner organizations to vaccinate and protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19 infection. Homeless shelter facilities are required to verify the vaccine status of all workers and for those unvaccinated, weekly testing is required.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday Update
As of Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had 13 tests pending, 30 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,383 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with one additional death, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
There have a been a total of 155 COVID-related deaths at Henry Mayo since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Monday, with a total 312 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.
The following is the community breakdown of the 312 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
269 in Santa Clarita
16 in Castaic (**revised initially from 18)
6 in Acton
6 in Stevenson Ranch
5 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Lake Hughes
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
1 in Val Verde
SCV Cases
Of the 32,151 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 23,625
Castaic: 4,057
(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)
Stevenson Ranch: 1,436
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 987
Acton: 597
Val Verde: 376
Agua Dulce: 344
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 236
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 147
Elizabeth Lake: 91
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69
Bouquet Canyon: 55
Lake Hughes: 47
Saugus/Canyon Country: 46
Sand Canyon: 19
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Placerita Canyon: 4
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone grieving the loss of a loved one who passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have a very large population of people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County, and the availability of emergency, interim, and permanent housing remains a priority, particularly during this long duration pandemic. People experiencing homelessness are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease due to underlying health conditions, age, or both. As we partner with others to reach people experiencing homelessness that are not yet vaccinated, layering protection at programs serving this population is critical. This includes offering isolation and quarantine facilities for those positive for COVID-19 and for those close contacts to positive cases who are unsheltered. As with previous surges, our strategies for reducing transmission must focus on those at high risk who are without adequate resources.”
L.A. County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines at many different sites across the county that have weekends and evening hours. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people.
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Tuesday
California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 4,057,724 cases and 64,291 deaths to date. There are 7,697 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,717 ICU hospitalizations in the state.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 14,317 newly reported confirmed cases Tuesday.
Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.
– For the week of Aug 9 – Aug 15, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7.6 per 100,000 per day.
– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 500% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.
The 7-day positivity rate is 6.1%.
There have been 77,892,857 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 254,504 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
There have been COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Aug. 18, according to the CDC, 78.6% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 45,563,957 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.
Health Care Workers
As of Aug. 17, local health departments have reported 119,276 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 485 deaths statewide.
Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.
CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.
Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 79% of patients received test results in one day and 94% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Aug. 16, there have been 594 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21.
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
