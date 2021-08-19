Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed an additional COVID related death Wednesday, bringing the complete total to 155 since the start of the pandemic, according to Patrick Moody, the hospital’s director of public relations.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,151 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley

Case numbers may be lower Wednesday due to reporting issues. Of the 34 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. To date, Public Health identified 1,359,672 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,967 deaths.

There are 1,754 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22% of these people are in the ICU.

Testing results are available for nearly 7,800,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Wednesday’s test positivity rate is 3.6%.

Reflecting the recent overall trend in Los Angeles County, the number of COVID-19 cases among people experiencing homelessness increased over the past month. On average, fewer than 30 new cases per week were reported among people experiencing homelessness between late-February and mid-July.

This week, there were 185 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness which includes 71 cases from previous weeks that were newly identified as cases associated with people experiencing homelessness and are included in the new case totals. To date, 7,996 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 and 218 people who were experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19.

Of these people who passed away, 101 were sheltered, 71 were unsheltered, and for 46 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown. This past month, Public Health received reports of three people who were experiencing homelessness who passed away from COVID-19.

There are 1,138 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together they have administered over 51,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Los Angeles County; 25,091 people experiencing homelessness are fully vaccinated.

The County continues to work closely with partner organizations to vaccinate and protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19 infection. Homeless shelter facilities are required to verify the vaccine status of all workers and for those unvaccinated, weekly testing is required.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday Update

As of Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had 13 tests pending, 30 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,383 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with one additional death, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

There have a been a total of 155 COVID-related deaths at Henry Mayo since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Monday, with a total 312 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 312 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic (**revised initially from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

5 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

SCV Cases

Of the 32,151 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 23,625

Castaic: 4,057

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,436

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 987

Acton: 597

Val Verde: 376

Agua Dulce: 344

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 236

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 147

Elizabeth Lake: 91

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 55

Lake Hughes: 47

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46

Sand Canyon: 19

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone grieving the loss of a loved one who passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have a very large population of people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County, and the availability of emergency, interim, and permanent housing remains a priority, particularly during this long duration pandemic. People experiencing homelessness are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease due to underlying health conditions, age, or both. As we partner with others to reach people experiencing homelessness that are not yet vaccinated, layering protection at programs serving this population is critical. This includes offering isolation and quarantine facilities for those positive for COVID-19 and for those close contacts to positive cases who are unsheltered. As with previous surges, our strategies for reducing transmission must focus on those at high risk who are without adequate resources.”

L.A. County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines at many different sites across the county that have weekends and evening hours. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday

California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 4,057,724 cases and 64,291 deaths to date. There are 7,697 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,717 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 14,317 newly reported confirmed cases Tuesday.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations.

– For the week of Aug 9 – Aug 15, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7.6 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 500% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.1%.

There have been 77,892,857 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 254,504 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

There have been COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Aug. 18, according to the CDC, 78.6% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 45,563,957 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of Aug. 17, local health departments have reported 119,276 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 485 deaths statewide.

Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 79% of patients received test results in one day and 94% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Aug. 16, there have been 594 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

