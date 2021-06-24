Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 11 new deaths reported today, five people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64.

To date, Public Health identified 1,248,128 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,455 deaths. There are 230 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 25% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,973,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Similar to the overall trend in L.A. County, the number of COVID-19 cases among people experiencing homelessness have declined significantly and continue to remain low. During the last week of December, weekly cases peaked to 630 cases a week. This week, there were 60 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness which includes 53 cases from previous weeks that were newly identified as cases associated with people experiencing homelessness and are included in the new case totals.

To date, 7,296 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 and 213 people who were experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19. Of the people experiencing homelessness who passed away, 97 were sheltered, 70 were unsheltered, and for 46 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown.

There are 967 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together they have administered over 35,296 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County. The County continues to work closely with partner organizations to vaccinate and protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19 infection.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Monday, recording 307 deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 307 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

264 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic (**revised from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,144 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,620

Castaic: 3,748

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,168

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 854

Acton: 494

Val Verde: 338

Agua Dulce: 285

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 197

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 82

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 49

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday Update

As of Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, eight patients hospitalized and a total of 1,248 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

The last COVID-related death occurred May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Given the significant increase in the circulation of the Delta variant – which is now estimated to be responsible for 20% of cases across the U.S., sensible public health precautions are recommended at all worksites and megaevents. Unless vaccination status can be verified when indoors in crowded places, masks prevent virus transmission. Workers that are unvaccinated and working indoors with sustained close contact with others should be provided with a respirator and where appropriate, a solid partition. Until we get more individuals vaccinated, let’s make sure workplaces are as safe as possible.”

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at County-run sites, LA City run sites, almost all mobile sites and many of the community sites without an appointment. Many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours.

Through Thursday, June 24 at County-run vaccination sites, participating L.A. City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win one of three prizes: two 17-ticket packages to see Pepe Aguilar at the Staples Center this November, and one VIP Experience for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood. Official rules and participating site locations can be found on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Wednesday

California Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 3,705,427 confirmed cases and 62,741 deaths to date. There are 978 confirmed hospitalizations and 287 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 787 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.1%.

There have been 68,799,509 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 71,487 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 23, providers have reported administering a total of 40,724,096 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 47,696,285 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of June 22, local health departments have reported 112,572 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 468 deaths statewide.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of June 6 to June 12, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 21 there have been 543 of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...