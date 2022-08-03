Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
There are 1,273 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,354,000 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.
Today’s positivity rate is 13.7%.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, leaving the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV at 488.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 398
Castaic: 31
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 86,988 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 64,200
*Castaic: 8,769
Stevenson Ranch: 5,142
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,165
Acton: 1,734
Val Verde: 961
Agua Dulce: 893
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 833
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 383
Elizabeth Lake: 238
Lake Hughes: 180
Bouquet Canyon: 179
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 93
Sand Canyon: 55
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 40
Placerita Canyon: 18
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Vaccinations
– 78,762,612 total vaccines administered.
– 79.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 39,986 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 9,983,370 confirmed cases to date.
– Tuesday’s average case count is 16,323 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 14.5% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 4,654 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 535 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 9.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 92,889 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 30 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 9.4 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of July 21, local health departments have reported 172,748 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 583 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of July 17 to July 23, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.9 day. During this same time period, 86% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Aug. 2, there have been 1010 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
