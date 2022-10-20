header image

October 19
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
| Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,862, county case totals to 3,474,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,430 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 505.

Wednesday’s positivity rate is 4.1%.

Public Health listed the breakdowns of each day’s increases below:

339 New COVID-19 cases (3,474,708 cases to date)

-Wednesday 10/19 – 741

-Tuesday 10/18 – 806

-Monday 10/17 – 79233

New deaths due to COVID-19 (33,862 deaths to date)

-Wednesday 10/19 – 13

-Tuesday 10/18 – 14

-Monday 10/17 – 6

There are 379 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,611,000 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.

To find a location for the new booster go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com(en español). Click on “Find a Location” and then search by “Vaccine Type”.

If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

William S. Hart Union High School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 505.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 410

Castaic: 32

Acton: 18

Stevenson Ranch: 16

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 3

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 91,430 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 67,520

*Castaic: 9,136

Stevenson Ranch: 5,453

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,320

Acton: 1,840

Val Verde: 1,001

Agua Dulce: 924

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 866

Saugus (unincorporated portion):  407

Elizabeth Lake: 251

Lake Hughes: 193

Bouquet Canyon: 191

Saugus/Canyon Country: 106

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100

Sand Canyon: 58

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 42

Placerita Canyon: 22

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard

 

California Wednesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Oct.13.

calicovid 10132

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths [here].

Vaccinations

– 82,374,643 total vaccines administered.

– 72.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 81,552 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 10,458,792 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 3003 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.7 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 4.7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,746 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 232 ICU patients statewide.

– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Deaths

– There have been 95,604 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 19 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Health Care Workers

As of Oct. 11, local health departments have reported 181,612 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 589 deaths statewide.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Sept. 12, there have been 1014 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

The amended order can be viewed here, as well as a Q&A.

Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.

Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.

Preparing for a Healthy 2022-23 School Year

The Safe Schools for All Hub consolidates key resources and information related to COVID-19 and schools.

Learn more about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies to keep students, staff, and communities safe in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Guidance.

Get more information on changes to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-23 school year in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Testing Framework.

The CDPH Testing Taskforce School Testing team has released a 2022-2023 K-12 Schools Testing Framework Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.
FULL STORY...
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
The California Highway Patrol announced  that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. 
FULL STORY...
