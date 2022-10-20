Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,862, county case totals to 3,474,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,430 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 505.
Wednesday’s positivity rate is 4.1%.
Public Health listed the breakdowns of each day’s increases below:
339 New COVID-19 cases (3,474,708 cases to date)
-Wednesday 10/19 – 741
-Tuesday 10/18 – 806
-Monday 10/17 – 79233
New deaths due to COVID-19 (33,862 deaths to date)
-Wednesday 10/19 – 13
-Tuesday 10/18 – 14
-Monday 10/17 – 6
There are 379 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,611,000 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
William S. Hart Union High School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 505.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 410
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 16
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 3
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 91,430 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 67,520
*Castaic: 9,136
Stevenson Ranch: 5,453
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,320
Acton: 1,840
Val Verde: 1,001
Agua Dulce: 924
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 866
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 407
Elizabeth Lake: 251
Lake Hughes: 193
Bouquet Canyon: 191
Saugus/Canyon Country: 106
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 58
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 42
Placerita Canyon: 22
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Oct.13.
Statewide COVID-19 Data
Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths [here].
Vaccinations
– 82,374,643 total vaccines administered.
– 72.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 81,552 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,458,792 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 3003 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.7 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 4.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 1,746 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 232 ICU patients statewide.
– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 95,604 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 19 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During August 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Oct. 11, local health departments have reported 181,612 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 589 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 12, there have been 1014 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
