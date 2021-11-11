Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 34 new deaths reported today, 11 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 14 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,506,305 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,796 deaths.

There are 630 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 9,190,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.2%.

L.A. County Partners and Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention

This past week, there were 101 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness. Sixty-six of these are cases from previous weeks that have been newly identified as being associated with people experiencing homelessness that are now included in the case totals. Tragically, five people experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19 this past week. To date, 9,626 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 255 people who were experiencing homelessness have passed away from COVID-19. Of those people who passed away, 120 were sheltered and 83 were unsheltered, and for 52 people who passed away, the shelter status was unknown.

There are 1,458 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together, they have administered over 64,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Los Angeles County; 40,372 people experiencing homelessness are fully vaccinated. Approximately 152 vaccination events took place from October 23 to November 5 at various venues including food banks, shelters, public libraries, clinics, and encampments.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to work closely with partner organizations to reach out to people experiencing homelessness. Public Health is also preparing for winter by working with interim housing managers to reinforce existing guidance for infection prevention and control, and encouraging staff and clients to complete their vaccinations.

Public Health is reviewing plans with homeless shelters and service providers in anticipation of an influx of residents.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available to protect people experiencing homelessness during Los Angeles’s colder months. Winter Shelters are located across the County and will be operating 24 hours a day this year due to COVID?19. Locations and more information are online at www.lahsa.org/winter-shelter or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 352 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

295 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 38,206 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,022

Castaic: 4,572 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,824

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,205

Acton: 795

Val Verde: 443

Agua Dulce: 422

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 306

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 171

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 75

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Lake Hughes: 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 54

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesady Update

As of Wednesday, Nov. 10, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 22 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,618 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.

California Wednesday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 10:

Cases

– California has 4,714,839 confirmed cases to date.

– Today’s average case count is 5,080 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 4,006 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 970 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 72,132 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 48 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Vaccinations

– 54,700,680 total vaccines administered.

– 73.7% of the eligible population (12+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 162,308 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.3% (average rate over 7 days).

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations:

– Unvaccinated people were 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 9.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 18, 2021 to Oct. 24, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 16.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 11, 2021 to Oct. 17, 2021).

See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

CDPH is working with local partners and health care providers to administer booster doses to all Californians who are eligible, including those aged 65+ and the immunocompromised, to ensure they maintain optimal protection from COVID-19 heading into the winter season. Boosters are recommended for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients aged 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. The CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have declared the following groups of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients eligible for a booster dose six months or more after their initial series:

– 65 years and older

– Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

– Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

– Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

– Age 18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity

Tips for Protecting Yourself and Others This Holiday Season

Take commonsense steps to protect yourself, your family and your community as you celebrate the holiday season.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine/Booster Information

Los Angeles County vaccine providers are now administering Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old. All Public Health sites are offering Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old along with many pharmacies and clinics. Some sites require appointments; walk-ins are welcome at the Public Health sites.

Public Health encourages everyone not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated, and everyone eligible for a booster to get their booster. All three FDA-approved vaccines; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are available for eligible individuals.

People eligible for boosters include adults of any age who received their first Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, and people who got the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are 65-plus years old or are over 18 and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Nov. 8, there have been 696 cases of MIS-C reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Upgrade your Mask

Good fit and filtration continue to be the best way to get the most out of your mask. The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94. If you don’t have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top. If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three of more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides.

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 78% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

