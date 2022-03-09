Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,138, county case totals to 2,807,057 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,855 since March of 2020.

There are 666 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,503,600 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Public Health Continues Expanding COVID-19 Therapeutic Awareness and Access Across the County

Increasing the awareness and access of COVID-19 therapeutics that can prevent severe illness in individuals at elevated risk is a priority of the County’s post-surge plan. These free medications can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or death, and are particularly critical for residents at elevated risk of poor outcomes should they become infected with COVID.

Paxlovid, available for anyone 12 and older weighing more than 88 pounds, and Molnupiravir, available for adults 18 and older, are oral therapeutics that must be taken within 5 days of the first COVID-19 symptoms and require a prescription from a healthcare provider. Evulsheld is administered via injection and is available for anyone 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds who has not been exposed to COVID-19 and can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons, or who may not respond well to a vaccine because they have a weak immune system due to a medical condition or treatment.

Public Health is working with partners and providers to inform patients about these medications, including the Los Angeles County Medical Association (LACMA) and the Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC). Public Health is also expanding current efforts to raise awareness about therapeutics and dispatching Community Health Workers in the field, sponsoring radio PSA’s, and commissioning print, digital and social media ads.

To ensure access to COVID therapeutics across the county, Public Health is working to enroll new providers in a vast network of sites that can provide information to residents and have sufficient supply of these life-saving therapeutics, particularly in those communities with residents at elevated risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes. Public Health will also be launching a pilot project aimed at providing a telehealth option for patients who are unable to access care or are uninsured. Patients testing positive at selected testing sites in under-served communities will be linked to a telehealth option and, if eligible, will be shipped medications at no cost.

The federal government also recently announced the “Test to Treat” program, which is launching this week and will allow patients to walk into local pharmacies and clinics with onsite clinics to get tested and treated on the same visit at the same location. Eighteen CVS Minute Clinics in LA County are participating in the first wave and can be found by visiting: https://www.cvs.com/ minuteclinic.

Residents who would like to access these medicines or have questions on which treatment is right for them should contact their medical provider or call the COVID-19 information line at 833-540-0473, 8:00 am – 8:30 pm daily. The call center is a free resource where residents can get culturally and linguistically appropriate information about available therapeutics, and how to access them. Residents can also visit the Federal therapeutics locator to find available therapeutics near them.

To date, 17,840 doses of Paxlovid, 37,748 doses of Molnupiravir, and 12,936 doses of Evusheld have been distributed across LA County.

Since the county began receiving therapeutics, 64 % of Paxlovid doses, 82 % of Molnupiravir doses, and 67% of Evusheld doses have been allocated to providers in the most under-resourced communities.

“I send my heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the countless people who have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Although masking is not required, both the state and our Public Health Department are strongly recommending masking, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces. And those who are at elevated risk, or who live with someone who is at elevated risk, should wear a well-fitting respirator, as they provide the best protection against COVID-19. COVID related illness can be quite dangerous for many, since even those initially experiencing relatively mild illness can go on to develop long COVID. Taking sensible precautions remains the best way to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Wednesday no additional deaths leaving the total since the onset of the pandemic to 227, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

The hospital currently has zero pending, two patients in the hospital and a total of 2,202 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported four new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the total number in the SCV to 443.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 362

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Stevenson Ranch: 12

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 71,876 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 53, 429

* Castaic:7,056

Stevenson Ranch: 3,973

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,570

Acton: 1,501

Val Verde: 825

Agua Dulce: 778

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 665

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 309

Elizabeth Lake: 203

Bouquet Canyon: 148

Lake Hughes: 146

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Wednesday

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 72,019,819 total vaccines administered.

– 83.3% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 39,678 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,419,654 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 4,503 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 5.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (Feb. 14 – Feb. 20).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.8% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,869 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 533 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (Feb. 14- Feb. 20).

Deaths

– There have been 86,025 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 137 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 16.6 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Feb.7 – Feb. 13).

Health Care Workers

Note: There has been no update of positive cases among health care workers since Jan. 6. As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 day. During this same time period, 89% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of March 7, 2022, there have been 889 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

