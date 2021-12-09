Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,463 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Today, Public Health confirmed 15 additional deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 15 new deaths reported today, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, five were between the ages of 50 and 64, two were between the ages of 65-79 and five were over the age of 80 years old.

To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,275.

Public Health has identified a total 1,540,200 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, Long Beach and Pasadena.

There are 650 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,535,573 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.5%.

As residents prepare to gather for holidays, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) encourages parents to protect their children and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by getting everyone in their family who is eligible vaccinated or boosted.

COVID-19 is now one of the top 10 causes of death among children nationwide. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect your child from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms. Most importantly, vaccinating your child also helps protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and those who may be at high risk for getting very sick if infected.

In L.A. County, COVID-19 cases among school-aged children decreased by 30% between late September and late November. Over a two-week interval at the end of November, unvaccinated 12-17-year old’s were nine times more likely to be infected than those who had been vaccinated. During this same interval, two children aged 5 to 11 and eight children aged 12 to 17 were hospitalized, all of them unvaccinated. There were 6 confirmed MIS-C cases in L.A. County in October 2021 and 4 confirmed cases in November 2021. Pediatric trends mirror adult trends: over the same interval, unvaccinated L.A. County residents over 18 were infected and hospitalized at rates 3 and 14 times higher than vaccinated adults, respectively.

Public Health continues to see very low numbers of school cases given the 1.55 million students enrolled countywide. During the week ending December 4th, 1,311 cases and 3 outbreaks were identified, and test positivity was 0.28%.

If you’d like to get your child vaccinated, please check www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to find a site near you, you can also check with your child’s healthcare provider to find out if they offer COVID vaccines.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 14 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,666 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in Canyon Country, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 367 since the onset of the pandemic.

The following is the community breakdown of the 367 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

301 in Santa Clarita

22 in Castaic

13 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

7 in unincorporated Canyon Country

5 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

SCV Cases

Of the 39,463 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 29,054

* Castaic: 4,661

Stevenson Ranch: 1,904

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,242

Acton: 833

Val Verde: 456

Agua Dulce: 441

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 317

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 181

Elizabeth Lake: 127

Bouquet Canyon: 82

Lake Hughes: 77

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With the Omicron variant in L.A. County, Public Health is providing residents and our partners with information about Omicron and updated precautionary safety measures, which are even more critical for those in high-risk settings with increased opportunities for exposure. Over the course of the pandemic, these strategies have proven to be very effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage everyone to use these tools as we prepare for additional Omicron cases and a winter surge.”

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Wednesday

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

-Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021)

– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).

Unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov.7, 2021 to

– Nov. 13, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 60,197,935 total vaccines administered.

– 77.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 215,530 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,856,101 confirmed cases to date.

– Wednesday’s average case count is 4,148 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,715 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 897 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 74,351 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 52 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Omicron Variant

CDPH issued a statement on the Omicron variant on November 28, 2021. For more information about the variant, see the Omicron variant fact sheet.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 83% of patients received test results in one day and 94% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Dec.6, there have been 731 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

