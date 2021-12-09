Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,463 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Today, Public Health confirmed 15 additional deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 15 new deaths reported today, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, five were between the ages of 50 and 64, two were between the ages of 65-79 and five were over the age of 80 years old.
To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,275.
Public Health has identified a total 1,540,200 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, Long Beach and Pasadena.
There are 650 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,535,573 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.5%.
As residents prepare to gather for holidays, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) encourages parents to protect their children and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by getting everyone in their family who is eligible vaccinated or boosted.
COVID-19 is now one of the top 10 causes of death among children nationwide. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect your child from getting sick, being hospitalized, or developing long-term symptoms. Most importantly, vaccinating your child also helps protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and those who may be at high risk for getting very sick if infected.
In L.A. County, COVID-19 cases among school-aged children decreased by 30% between late September and late November. Over a two-week interval at the end of November, unvaccinated 12-17-year old’s were nine times more likely to be infected than those who had been vaccinated. During this same interval, two children aged 5 to 11 and eight children aged 12 to 17 were hospitalized, all of them unvaccinated. There were 6 confirmed MIS-C cases in L.A. County in October 2021 and 4 confirmed cases in November 2021. Pediatric trends mirror adult trends: over the same interval, unvaccinated L.A. County residents over 18 were infected and hospitalized at rates 3 and 14 times higher than vaccinated adults, respectively.
Public Health continues to see very low numbers of school cases given the 1.55 million students enrolled countywide. During the week ending December 4th, 1,311 cases and 3 outbreaks were identified, and test positivity was 0.28%.
If you’d like to get your child vaccinated, please check www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to find a site near you, you can also check with your child’s healthcare provider to find out if they offer COVID vaccines.
**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 14 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,666 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in Canyon Country, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 367 since the onset of the pandemic.
The following is the community breakdown of the 367 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
301 in Santa Clarita
22 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
SCV Cases
Of the 39,463 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 29,054
* Castaic: 4,661
Stevenson Ranch: 1,904
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,242
Acton: 833
Val Verde: 456
Agua Dulce: 441
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 317
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 181
Elizabeth Lake: 127
Bouquet Canyon: 82
Lake Hughes: 77
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
“I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With the Omicron variant in L.A. County, Public Health is providing residents and our partners with information about Omicron and updated precautionary safety measures, which are even more critical for those in high-risk settings with increased opportunities for exposure. Over the course of the pandemic, these strategies have proven to be very effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage everyone to use these tools as we prepare for additional Omicron cases and a winter surge.”
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Wednesday
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
-Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021)
– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).
Unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov.7, 2021 to
– Nov. 13, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 60,197,935 total vaccines administered.
– 77.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 215,530 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,856,101 confirmed cases to date.
– Wednesday’s average case count is 4,148 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 2.5% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,715 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 897 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 74,351 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 52 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 83% of patients received test results in one day and 94% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec.6, there have been 731 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.