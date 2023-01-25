header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 25
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
| Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,189, county case totals to 3,670,949 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,574 since March of 2020. No additional SCV deaths from COVID-19 were reported keeping the SCV death total at 539.

Today’s positivity rate is 5%.

There are currently 755 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

Testing results are available for more than 12,874,000 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting.

^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports

As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

To find a location for the new booster go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com(en español). Click on “Find a Location” and then search by “Vaccine Type”.

If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

Contact Tracing Metrics

Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

Outbreaks:

Residential Congregate Settings

Non-Residential Settings

Homeless Service Settings

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV at 539.

As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 440

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 18 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 17

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 7

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Val Verde: 6

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 97,574 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 72,051

*Castaic: 9,482

Stevenson Ranch: 5,866

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,689

Acton: 1,995

Val Verde: 1,201

Agua Dulce: 977

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 926

Saugus (unincorporated portion):  338

Elizabeth Lake: 285

Bouquet Canyon: 201 

Lake Hughes: 200

Saugus/Canyon Country: 130

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 105

Sand Canyon: 60

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44 

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Wednesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Jan. 19.

California

Vaccinations

– 87,566,084 total vaccines administered.

– 72.5% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.

– 21,079 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 10,996,443 confirmed cases to date.

– The average case count is 3,997 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Testing

The testing positivity rate is 6.1% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,372 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 378 ICU patients statewide.

– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Deaths

– There have been 98,800 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 42 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Health Care Workers

As of Jan. 18, local health departments have reported 189,461 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

The amended order can be viewed here, as well as a Q&A.

Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.

Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.

Preparing for a Healthy 2022-23 School Year

The Safe Schools for All Hub consolidates key resources and information related to COVID-19 and schools.

Learn more about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies to keep students, staff, and communities safe in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Guidance.

Get more information on changes to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-23 school year in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Testing Framework.

The CDPH Testing Taskforce School Testing team has released a 2022-2023 K-12 Schools Testing Framework Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: