Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Near 96,000

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,080 new cases countywide and 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,492, county case totals to 3,606,007 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 95,855 since March of 2020. One additional SCV death from COVID-19 was reported bringing the SCV death total to 525.
Today’s positivity rate is 11.4%.
There are 1,274 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,798,000 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 525.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 426
Castaic: 30
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Val Verde: 6
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 95,855 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 70,762
*Castaic: 9,351
Stevenson Ranch: 5,744
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,626
Acton: 1,949
Val Verde: 1,185
Agua Dulce: 966
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 912
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 333
Elizabeth Lake: 282
Bouquet Canyon: 197
Lake Hughes: 196
Saugus/Canyon Country: 122
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 103
Sand Canyon: 59
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Dec. 15.
Vaccinations
– 86,382,928 total vaccines administered.
– 72.4% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 50,767 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,726,070 confirmed cases to date.
– The daily average case count is 7,805 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 11.1% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– California has 10,790,192 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 8,669 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 97,199 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 14 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series. Health Care Workers
As of Dec. 15, local health departments have reported 186,335 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 597 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Nov. 14, there have been 1,036 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
In November I received a delightful letter from a seven year old girl from the Santa Clarita Valley named Madeline, requesting our permission for her to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one.
Temple Beth Ami, Chabad of SCV and Congregation Beth Shalom joined together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.
The California Department of Transportation will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2023 Rose Parade in the city of Pasadena. Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2023 Rose Parade has concluded.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball shot better than 47 percent in the second half and converted on 12-of-13 foul shots down the stretch to help get past host Rio Hondo College 95-88 on Friday, Dec. 16.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced today that the California Pollution Control Financing Authority and CARB have successfully supported small businesses in purchasing over 40,000 cleaner trucks via the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program. With 40,000 cleaner trucks on California roadways, it is the equivalent of removing over 13 million passenger cars from the road and 182 tons per year of particulate matter.
College of the Canyons paralegal studies student Ryan McLaughlin won the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi national honor society scholarship after taking first place in the annual essay competition.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.