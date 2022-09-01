header image

2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,155, county case totals to 3,408,413 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,525, with 498 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.

There are 796 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,468,000 individuals, with 24% of people testing positive.

Today’s positivity rate is 8.4%.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death in Santa Clarita increasing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV at 498.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 406* (down from 407)

Castaic: 31

Acton: 18

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases

Of the 89,444 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 66,135

*Castaic: 8,985

Stevenson Ranch: 5,288

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,248

Acton: 1,789

Val Verde: 987

Agua Dulce: 906

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 850

Saugus (unincorporated portion):  396

Elizabeth Lake: 246

Bouquet Canyon: 189

Lake Hughes: 185

Saugus/Canyon Country: 105

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100

Sand Canyon: 57

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41

Placerita Canyon: 18

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Tuesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, Aug. 30.

calicovid 830

Vaccinations

– 79,522,958 total vaccines administered.

– 80.1% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 20,500 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 10,268,137 confirmed cases to date.

– Tuesday’s average case count is 8,314 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 8.7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,108 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 360 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 11.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 94,120 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 31 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 11.2 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (July 4, 2022 – July 10, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of Aug. 11, local health departments have reported 176,355 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 588 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Aug. 29, there have been 1011 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Preparing for a Healthy 2022-23 School Year

The Safe Schools for All Hub consolidates key resources and information related to COVID-19 and schools.

Learn more about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies to keep students, staff, and communities safe in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Guidance.

Get more information on changes to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-23 school year in the 2022-23 K-12 Schools Testing Framework.

The CDPH Testing Taskforce School Testing team has released a 2022-2023 K-12 Schools Testing Framework Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Route Fire Burns 600 Acres, More Area Evacuations Issued
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Route Fire Burns 600 Acres, More Area Evacuations Issued
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road. 
FULL STORY...
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health  provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Route Fire Burns 600 Acres, More Area Evacuations Issued
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road. 
Route Fire Burns 600 Acres, More Area Evacuations Issued
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health  provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
L.A. County's Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
CSUN Men's Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
Sept. 9: Last Day Before Prices Increase For 2022 Economic Outlook
Its only nine days away from the 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Starting Sept. 1 at midnight tickets for the even will increase from their current $95 base price. 
Sept. 9: Last Day Before Prices Increase For 2022 Economic Outlook
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Heads to Governor’s Desk
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announces that Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) has passed the Legislature and is now on its way to the governor where he can sign it into law.
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Heads to Governor’s Desk
CDPH Announces Program to Increase Access to COVID-19 Treatment in Underserved Communities
The California Department of Public Health today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Test to Treat Equity Grant Program. COVID-19 treatment greatly reduces risk of hospitalization and death for those at risk of severe COVID-19
CDPH Announces Program to Increase Access to COVID-19 Treatment in Underserved Communities
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
