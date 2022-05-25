Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Total Cases Increases By 94

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday six new deaths and 4,202 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 94 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,101, county case totals to 2,949,830 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,299 since March of 2020. There are 410 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 11,979,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
Of the six new deaths reported today, one was between the ages of 65-79 and four were aged 80 years or older. Of the six newly reported deaths, one had an underlying health condition. Information on the one death reported by the City of Long Beach can be found at longbeach.gov.
Monday’s positivity rate is 3.8%.
Positive Cases At K-12 Schools Continue To Rise
With cases and outbreaks remaining high and many opportunities over the Memorial Day Holiday to gather, staff, students, and their families are encouraged to layer in safety measures to prevent spreading COVID at schools when they return.
The number of cases among students and staff has more than doubled in one month. For the week ending May 15, there were a total of 5,918 positive cases at schools across the county, of which 4,723 were among students and 1,195 among staff. A month prior, for the week ending April 17, there were 2,742 positive cases, of which 2,159 were among students and 583 among staff.
School-associated outbreaks, where there is documented transmission among students and staff, remain high. For the week ending May 21, there were 16 outbreaks. Large outbreaks at a small number of schools have been associated with proms, school events and performances, and field trips, with cases per outbreak ranging from 25-80 among students and staff.
While transmission in the community remains high, it is important to layer in additional protective measures, especially when gathering for end-of-school year events, to keep school communities as safe as possible. Public Health urges everyone to wear a well-fitting mask when indoors, especially at any indoor school or sporting events. Those attending large celebratory school events should test before attending, and if positive for COVID, remain home away from others.
With vaccinations providing the best protection against illness and hospitalizations, parents are urged to make sure that they and their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters. This week, there are 221 school vaccine clinics scheduled. These sites offer pediatric doses and boosters for children ages five to eleven, along with vaccines and boosters for older children and adults. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a single booster dose for children ages five through 11 years of age, at least five months after completing a primary series.
For information, go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) and go to the How to Get Vaccinated webpage, or call the COVID-19 information line at (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 AM and 8:30 PM seven days a week.
Additionally, with Memorial Day and the start of the summer travel season just around the corner, there are a few simple things that reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19 while traveling. If you’re traveling domestically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that you get a COVID-19 test as close to the time of your departure as possible, regardless of your vaccination status. The test should be taken no more than three days before your departure.
The CDC also recommends that you test after travel if your trip involved situations with greater risk of exposure such as being in crowded places or events while not wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator. Since most travel involves spending time in transit hubs, testing after travel is recommended for everyone by Public Health. Please remember that, while in LA County, everyone is required to be masked on public transit and indoor public transit corridors including airport terminals and train and subway stations.
Students and staff who traveled or gathered with many other people during the holiday break are encouraged to test themselves before heading back to school next Tuesday. Many schools are distributing test kits to students this week to make it easier for students and staff to test.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported zero additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total since the onset of the pandemic at 474.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 385
Castaic: 31
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 76,299 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 56,349
* Castaic:7,783
Stevenson Ranch: 4,373
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,716
Acton: 1,555
Val Verde: 879
Agua Dulce: 798
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 720
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 332
Elizabeth Lake: 213
Bouquet Canyon: 151
Lake Hughes: 151
Saugus/Canyon Country: 92
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 49
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, May 24.
Vaccinations
– 75,916,321 total vaccines administered.
– 83.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 50,209 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,853,498 confirmed cases to date.
-Friday’s average case count is 10,752 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 4.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 6.6% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 1,931 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 217 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 90,488 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 8 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 9.1 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 18, 2022 – April 24, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of May 19, local health departments have reported 159,306 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 579 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 8 to May 14, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 90% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of May 23, 2022, there have been 984 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
