Wednesday COVID Roundup: Student Cases See Rise As Graduations Begin
| Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 additional deaths and 4,384 new cases Wednesday countywide.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,055, county case totals to 2,922,210 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,461 since March of 2020. SCV death totals from COVID-19 remain at 470. There are 363 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.

Of the 10 new deaths reported today, six were between the ages of 50-64 and four were aged 80 years or older. Of the 10 newly reported deaths, all had underlying health conditions.

Wednesday’s positivity rate is 3.2%.

There are 363 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,945,365 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Schools Continue To Increase Cases and Positivity Rate: 

Positive cases and test positivity at Los Angeles County schools continue to increase, highlighting the importance of layering in all safety measures as many schools prepare to host end-of-year events and gatherings such as graduations.

The number of cases among students and staff increased nearly four-fold in one month, likely reflecting higher rates of community transmission and the large number of gatherings associated with end-of-year events including proms, school performances, and sport leagues. For the week ending May 8, there were a total of 5,620 positive cases at schools across the county, of which 4,465 were among students and 1,155 among staff. A month prior, for the week ending April 10, there were 1,422 positive cases, of which 1,167 were among students and 255 among staff.

Test positivity also increased this past month at schools from 0.19% for the week ending April 8 to 0.61% for the week ending May 13.

School-associated outbreaks have remained relatively stable this past month with small fluctuations week to week. For the week ending May 14, nine new outbreaks were reported (seven in elementary schools and two in middle schools).

In the past month, larger outbreaks, ranging from 25-60 infected students and staff, have been associated with proms, school performances and events, and field trips.

With higher transmission rates in the community, there is the potential for continued increases in student and staff cases. Minimizing transmission at schools and school events remains a high priority with the Public Health School Support Team offering school partners information, resources, help with outbreak management, and technical assistance to layer in strategies that enhance safety.

Public Health emphasizes that with more spread of highly infectious new variants, all students, staff, and visitors wear well-fitting masks or respirators when indoors. Masking indoors is required for any asymptomatic staff and students who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. This simple step can make a substantial difference, since wearing a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings has been associated with significantly lower odds of testing positive for COVID-19 and masking requirements in schools have been associated with lower risks of outbreaks.

Schools are encouraged to conduct response COVID-19 testing to protect students and staff. Response testing includes ensuring access to testing for students and staff who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and/or who have COVID-19 symptoms. If resources are available, schools can also offer weekly testing for those who are not fully vaccinated, since these individuals are at elevated risk of becoming severely ill should they become infected and would benefit from an early diagnosis.

Parents and students are expected to follow the isolation and quarantine Health Officer Orders. Students who are required to isolate shouldn’t return to school until they’ve been released from isolation. If they meet the criteria to leave isolation early, they should wear a highly protective mask around others, except when eating or drinking, for 10 days after their symptoms started or the date of their first positive test if they’re asymptomatic.

Exposed asymptomatic students can remain in school, provided they wear a mask indoors when they are around others, for 10 days after their last exposure, and are tested three to five days after exposure, to make sure they aren’t infected.

As a reminder, vaccines continue to provide the best protection against illness and hospitalizations and are the safest way to keep children in school and other activities. This week there are 242 school vaccine clinics scheduled, and these sites offer pediatric doses for ages 5-11, as well as vaccines and boosters for eligible individuals 12 years of age and older.

For information, go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) and go to the How to Get Vaccinated webpage, or call the COVID-19 information line at (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 AM and 8:30 PM seven days a week.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

 

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported zh54ero additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total since the onset of the pandemic at 470.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 383

Castaic: 28 (revised from 30)

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 75,349 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 55,703

* Castaic:7,724

Stevenson Ranch: 4,298

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,696

Acton: 1,548

Val Verde: 871

Agua Dulce: 794

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 711

Saugus (unincorporated portion):  328

Elizabeth Lake: 210

Bouquet Canyon: 150

Lake Hughes: 150

Saugus/Canyon Country: 91

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 49

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Wednesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, May 10.

Calicovid 510

Vaccinations

– 75,489,752 total vaccines administered.

– 83.4% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 48,477 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,757,871 confirmed cases to date.

-Tuesday’s average case count is 8,401 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 – April 17, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 5% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,527 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 182 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 6.5times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 – April 17, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 90,219 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 10 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 7.8 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 — April 17, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of May 5, local health departments have reported 156,960 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 579 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 1 to May 7, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 91% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 16, 2022, there have been 980 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
