Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis advises people who are sensitive to air pollution, such as older adults, children, and those with heart or lung disease, are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, keep activity outdoors short, and watch for symptoms.

For everyone else, it’s OK to be active outside and watch for symptoms.

Air pollution can cause symptoms, even in people who are healthy. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.

If symptoms occur, these are signs to take it easier, stop all activity, go indoors, or use quick-relief medicines as prescribed. If symptoms don’t improve, get medical help.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.