Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 72,261

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 additional deaths and an additional 587 positive cases Wednesday, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,655, county case totals to 2,832,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,261 since March of 2020.

Of the 21 new deaths reported today, one of the people who died was between the ages of 18-29, two people were between the ages of 30-49, four people were between the ages of 50-64, 10 were between the ages of 65-79, and 10 were aged 80 years or older. Of the 29 newly reported deaths, all 21 people had underlying health conditions.

Note that 510 additional cases have been added to the cumulative total of positive cases due to a backlog of cases from the surge. Wednesday’s positivity rate is 0.9%.

There are 325 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,684,500 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Sensible Safety Measures Keep Schools Safe for Students, Teachers and Staff

Keeping community transmission low and utilizing sensible public health measures remain the most effective ways to maintain a safe environment for students, school staff, and their families.

As community transmission drops, the positivity rate, number of positive cases, and number of outbreaks at schools remain low. Of the 294,768 school COVID-19 tests conducted for the week ending March 25, 457 tests were positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.16%. In the month of March, outbreaks at schools also remained low, with only 5 new school-associated outbreaks (two outbreaks in elementary schools, 2 in high schools, and one in a middle school) for the week ending March 26.

Both periodic and response testing at schools support safe campuses. As families travel for Spring Break, the Los Angeles County Office of Education received 1.7 million COVID-19 at-home test kits from the California Department of Public Health to prepare for a safe return to classes for students and staff. These test kits provide free and immediate access to testing for students and staff in schools throughout the County.

School staff and families of students can contact their school or school district to learn when they will receive their test kit. It is best to test the day before returning to school after Spring Break. Also, staff or students that feel symptomatic before their return, should use these tests to determine if they have COVID-19.

All staff and students that test positive should inform their school about the result, stay home and follow isolation instructions at http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/acd/ncorona2019/ covidisolation/. Parents who have questions about isolation requirements for their child can also call Public Health’s COVID-19 information hotline at (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 AM and 8:30 PM seven days a week.

Vaccinations and boosters remain an essential tool to protect against transmission, both at schools and in communities. To make it easier for children to get vaccinated, Public Health is working to make vaccines widely available at many school sites. For the month of April, 574 school-based vaccination clinics are scheduled. Note that some school-based vaccine clinics will remain open during Spring Break, while others may change their hours. For the latest hours, go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) and go to the How to Get Vaccinated webpage, or call the COVID-19 information line at (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 AM and 8:30 PM seven days a week.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently has zero tests pending, one patients in the hospital, a total of 2,222 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with no additional deaths, spokesman Michael Crawford confirmed. Henry Mayo has reported 229 deaths to date.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard added an additional death to the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total of number of deaths from COVID-19 to 454 since the onset of the pandemic.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 371

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 14

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 72,261 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 53,696

* Castaic:7,095

Stevenson Ranch: 4,011

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,583

Acton: 1,513

Val Verde: 831

Agua Dulce: 779

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 670

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 310

Elizabeth Lake: 204

Bouquet Canyon: 149

Lake Hughes: 147

Saugus/Canyon Country: 89

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Wednesday

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Vaccinations

– 72,725,111 total vaccines administered.

– 83.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 24,967 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,487,070 confirmed cases to date.

– Wednesday’s average case count is 1,959 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4. times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 7 2022 – March 13, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.3% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,391 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 246 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 8.0 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 7 2022 – March 13, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 88,043 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 48 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 11.0 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (Feb. 28, 2022 – March 6, 2022).

Health Care Workers

Note: As of March 17, local health departments have reported 152,773 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 574 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of March 13 to March 19, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 91% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of March 28, there have been 910 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

