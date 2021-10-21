header image

2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Castaic Defenders
Castaic defenders Cyrus Gradoville (66) and Davis Cruz pressure Mira Costa High School quarterback Owen Mactavish (9) as he passes in the first quarter at Castaic High on Thursday, 101421. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play. The Foothill League title is still up for grabs with two more key games left to play, but could be decided as early as week 10.

The Signal covered Saugus vs. Golden Valley, West Ranch vs. Canyon and Valencia vs. Hart. Here are the remaining results from the Santa Clarita high schools in last weekend’s action:

Trinity beats Vasquez, 48-18

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (6-2, 2-1) beat the Vasquez Mustangs (0-4) on Saturday. The Knights made a switch at quarterback with Dominic Smith, who had been injured with a broken hip a majority of the season, and moved Wil Jackson to wide receiver. Even with the adjustments, the Knights still were able to keep control of the game.

“The game went well and it was more about us going back to our basic stuff,” said Knights head coach Mike Parrinello. “The moves flowed very well. Everybody was on the same page and the moves made us very dynamic. We got a good win at home against a really tough Vasquez team so we just need to keep doing what we’re doing, spread the ball around and get in open space.”

The Knights were led by Smith, who finished with 251 yards on 19 completions with five touchdowns. Smith also carried the ball four times for 50 yards. Jackson completed seven passes for 70 yards while also hauling in six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Parrinello finished with five carries for 59 yards, four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns while also forcing three fumbles and returning one for a touchdown.

Santa Clarita Christian loses to Lancaster Baptist, 37-36

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-7) lost to the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (4-2), 47-36 on Saturday. Cardinals head coach Austin Fry said his team went into the game knowing it was their best shot of winning their first game since it was their second Division 2 game.

The Cardinals struggled early, going down 30-6 before making a huge comeback, but ultimately still lost their seventh game in a row.

“We were all excited to get into it,” said Fry. “Even though we lost the game, I saw a bunch of players who wanted to compete and demonstrate a desire to be great. To see all that in this game was the difference between losing by 20 and being in the position to win. I see a desire in these guys to be great.”

Cadden Rappleye finished with 295 passing yards on 14 completions with four passing touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cooper Duhm rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. Timothy Tadler hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Joe Flanary led the team with 10 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Castaic beats Mira Costa, 41-3

The Castaic Coyotes (4-3) beat the Mira Costa Mustangs (2-6), 41-3 on Thursday. The Coyotes were coming off a big loss to St. Margaret’s but bounced back mightily in the blowout win.

The Coyotes snagged six interceptions and recovered a muffed punt to hold the Mustangs to only three points. Offensively, the Coyotes did their damage on the ground, rushing for 221 yards as a team and finishing with six touchdowns, accounting for every point they scored on the day.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Caltrans today announced a new Clean California pilot program that offers Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it. 
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.  
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday. 
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut
The Great California ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake drill held annually for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies, will take place on Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:21 a.m.
Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut
Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
Hundreds of Santa Clarita Valley students and families participated in Monday’s “School Walkout,” a statewide protest against the recently announced vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
LARC Pipeline Moving Forward
After years of trucking in water, LARC Ranch residents are finally set to get a permanent water supply via a pipeline being built with the help of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
LARC Pipeline Moving Forward
Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
Saugus High School teacher and California State Teacher of the Year representative for 2021, Jim Klipfel, was honored alongside 99 other teachers Monday during a ceremony held at the White House.
Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
