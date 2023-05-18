Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 79 New Local Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 79 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data every Thursday. This is the most recent data from May 18.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,306, case totals to 3,743,266 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 99,479 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 557.
Public Health Will Continue Robust COVID-19 Monitoring in Los Angeles County Amid Changes in Federal COVID-19 Data Reporting
Amid changes in federal COVID-19 data reporting, the Public Health will maintain robust collection and monitoring of local COVID-19 information as part of its continuing commitment to pandemic preparedness, with the goal of providing residents and businesses with up-to-date information to guide appropriate protective strategies.
While the emergency phase of the pandemic has ended, Public Health remains focused on protecting vulnerable residents and ensuring the county remains prepared for future potential changes in transmission due to the constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus.
Timely local data will be used to identify trends and provide appropriate guidance and resources, giving residents the tools to make informed decisions about personal and community risk when needed. Public Health will utilize both the CDC’s hospital admission levels and guidance to inform Los Angeles County’s local public health response.
In alignment with CDC, Public Health views hospitalization data as an important metric to track severity of illness and capacity of the health care system. Because hospitalization data is a lagging indicator, meaning it may take a few weeks of increased transmission for the count of hospitalized patients to increase, Public Health will also monitor other measures that reflect transmission levels.
To help detect increases in transmissions as early as possible, Public Health monitors and reports weekly on COVID-19 case counts, wastewater levels, and the percent of COVID-related emergency department visits.
In addition, Public Health’s COVID-19 monitoring will include tracking an additional seven Early Alert Signals that indicate the possibility of increases in rates of transmission and/or increased illness severity. These Early Alert Signals include metrics on outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities and settings serving people experiencing homelessness, underscoring the importance of continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 outcomes in vulnerable and higher-risk populations. The public can follow this information at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDresponseplan.
Vaccines remain one of the best tools individuals can use to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccines remain free and easily accessible in Los Angeles County. Everyone ages six months and older should have at least one dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which provides substantial protection against newer Omicron strains. Residents can visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español) to find a vaccination location near them.
For residents who have difficulties leaving their home, Public Health offers free in-home COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments. Appointments may be booked at ph.lacounty.gov/vaxathome, ph.lacounty.gov/vacunacionencasa (en español) or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-540-0473.
Public Health’s Call Center also connects eligible residents to free telehealth to get COVID-19 medications, information, and other resources. Residents are encouraged to call 1-833-540-0473, available daily between 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., to access these services.
This week’s sequencing data shows XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in Los Angeles County, accounting for 81% of sequenced specimens for the week ending April 22. The second most dominant strains were XBB.1.9.1 and XBB.1.16, each accounting for 5% of sequenced specimens. L.A. County has had 19 confirmed cases of XBB.1.16 and data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that XBB.1.16 makes up 12% of cases in California and surrounding states.
The 7-day average number of COVID hospitalizations is 222 this week. Reported weekly deaths dropped to 20 deaths reported this week, which may reflect a data reporting issue.
Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows the weekly reported case counts, average number of daily hospitalizations and weekly reported death counts in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 557.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 455
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 18
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11
Agua Dulce: 7
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Lake Hughes: 2
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 99,479 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 73,518
Castaic: 9,623
Stevenson Ranch: 5,993
Canyon Country: 3,766
Acton: 2,014
Val Verde: 1,222
Agua Dulce: 994
Valencia: 935
Saugus: 346
Elizabeth Lake: 288
Bouquet Canyon: 206
Lake Hughes: 203
Saugus/Canyon Country: 135
Newhall: 105
Sand Canyon: 63
San Francisquito: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday By the Numbers
With the recent end of the California COVID-19 State of Emergency, CDPH will sunset weekly COVID-19 data news releases. All data will continue to be updated regularly on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on Thursdays.
As of May 18, 2023, California has confirmed a total of 11,251,994 COVID-19 cases and 101,854 deaths.
Vaccines Administered updated May 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM, with data from May 17.
Cases, Deaths, and Tests updated May 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM, with data from May 16.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry will head to the Senate Floor after passing out the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Still going strong after 53 years of service to scores of communities across 10 Southern California counties, commercial landscaping design, build and maintenance company Stay Green Inc. has been lauded again by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which has ranked it, yet again, among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the entire United States and Canada.
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath that formally conveys their support to Governor Gavin Newsom for an extension of the current California Film Tax Credit for another five years.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.