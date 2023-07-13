Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data every Thursday. This is the most recent data from July 13.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,547, case totals to 3,758,955 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 99,960 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 568.

Record Low Hospitalizations

Public Health marks more than six weeks of steady COVID-19 metrics, not recording any significant changes in case, death or in Los Angeles County, COVID-19 transmission metrics remain stable for the seventh consecutive week as COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to a record low, according to data released by Public Health.

This week, Public Health reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the 1,741 cases reported last week, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County to more than 3.7 million over the course of the pandemic. Cases are an undercount, due to the large number of at-home COVID test results that are not reported to Public Health.

For the third week in a row, wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that results in a COVID-19 infection, are at 8 percent of the most recent winter peak, indicating that, although transmission is still occurring, there is low concern for rapid spread of the virus at this time. Wastewater concentrations provide more accurate information about COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

Meanwhile, current hospitalization levels for COVID-19 are the lowest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The 7-day average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County is 211, a nominal decrease from 214 one week ago. As of this week, 11 percent of hospitalized COVID patients were in intensive care units. On average, there are 39 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, with 3 percent of all admissions being people under 18 years old.

COVID-19 deaths also remain relatively low. Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 deaths this week, with nine of the 13 deaths occurring in people over 65 years old, highlighting one of the ways older people continue to be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

For residents who are concerned that they or a loved one have been exposed to COVID-19 or are seeking resources for increased protection, many options remain available in Los Angeles County. The Public Health Call Center is open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free service will connect callers with a person who can answer their questions, coordinate free telehealth care to receive COVID-19 treatment, and help make a vaccination appointment, including for people who are homebound. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

COVID-19 testing is still recommended, especially for anyone who suspects they have been exposed to COVID-19 or for people who are visiting someone who is more vulnerable to severe illness from a COVID infection, including those who are older or immunocompromised. Free tests are available throughout Los Angeles County and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans. More information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has replaced COVID-19 Community Levels with Hospital Admission Levels, which can help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions they can take based on the most recent information. Los Angeles County is in the Low Hospital Admission Level with 3.0 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, reported on July 10 for the seven-day period ending July 1.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks. All metrics remain stable at levels of low concern.

1) Case counts are an underrepresentation of the true number of infections, largely due to home tests which are not reported to DPH. Despite this, the trend in reported case counts from week to week is still an indicator of overall trends in transmission.

2) Weekly case and death counts represent the number of cases and deaths reported for the week ending each Tuesday. The date a case/death is reported by DPH is not the same as the date of testing or death. Starting the week of 7/5/23, weekly reported case counts do not include Long Beach and Pasadena. For the week of 7/5/23 only, weekly reported death counts do not include Long Beach.

3) Time periods covered by each metric: wastewater = week ending each Saturday, with a one-week lag; ED data = week ending each Sunday; hospitalizations = week ending each Saturday.

4) Data for past weeks is subject to change in future reports.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth. lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

– COVID-19 Response Plan

– COVID-19 Vaccinations

– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/ Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc. gov/enes/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who. int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 568.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 463

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 19 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 99,960 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 73,845

Castaic: 9,693

Stevenson Ranch: 6,024

Canyon Country: 3,789

Acton: 2,025

Val Verde: 1,227

Agua Dulce: 998

Valencia: 942

Saugus: 347

Elizabeth Lake: 288

Bouquet Canyon: 207

Lake Hughes: 204

Saugus/Canyon Country: 135

Newhall: 105

Sand Canyon: 63

San Francisquito: 44

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Thursday By the Numbers

While daily press releases are no longer available from CDPH, data will continue to be updated weekly on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.​

Hospitalizations updated July 13 at 9:36 a.m., with data from July 8.

Deaths and tests updated July 13 at 9:36 a.m., with data from July 11.

For more California data, click [here].

