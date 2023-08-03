header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
| Thursday, Aug 3, 2023

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data every Thursday. This is the most recent data from Aug. 3.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,585, case totals to 3,765,692 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 100,254 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 569.

Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency department visits increase slightly in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to ensure that residents have easy access to sensible protections, such as testing and treatment, to help reduce the spread of infection and prevent people from becoming very sick from COVID-19.

With reported COVID-19 hospitalizations rising slightly in Los Angeles County, Public Health officials remind residents to reduce risk from a COVID-19 infection by testing if exposed or experiencing symptoms such as fever or chills, coughing, runny nose, fatigue and body aches, and staying home and seeking treatment as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms.

Testing can reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others, especially people who are vulnerable to severe illness from the virus. Free at-home tests are widely available through community partners and at libraries and public health clinics throughout Los Angeles County. Public Health distributed 305,946 antigen test kits for the week ending July 30, 2023, bringing the total number of test kits distributed in Los Angeles County in June and July 2023 to more than 2 million. To find out how and where to get free test kits, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/covidtests.

For people who have tested positive, treatment is easy to access in Los Angeles County. Public Health offers free telehealth services that include delivering medicine directly to the person who needs it. Beginning treatment within five days of the start of symptoms can prevent serious illness and reduce the amount of time a person may test positive for COVID-19. Early evidence also suggests that treatment may lower the risk of developing long COVID. For free telehealth services and other COVID-19 resources, contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473. It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

With fall approaching, Los Angeles County residents also should begin talking with their health care provider about updating protection against COVID-19, flu and, if 60 years or older or a very young child, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to issue vaccination guidance for the anticipated fall COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks. Once approved, Public Health will work with community partners to make sure that residents have easy access to the updated COVID-19 vaccine and other recommended vaccines to protect against severe illness during fall and winter.

With the lifting of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine requirements for health care workers on Aug. 5, 2023, Los Angeles County will rescind the current Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Healthcare Workers. The COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required for workers in health care settings; however, health care workers are encouraged to be fully up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. When workers in health care settings are up to date on their vaccines, there is both a reduced risk to patients and among health care workers themselves, as vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness that harms patients and staff.

Public Health will wait until the FDA and CDC issue vaccination guidance for the anticipated fall vaccine before updating appropriate vaccination safety protections for health care workers.

Health care workers should continue to wear a well-fitting mask when providing care to or working in-person with patients, clients and residents and when in patient care areas in health care and direct care settings in accordance with Health Officer Order, Required Masking of Workers in Healthcare and Direct Care Settings.

Public Health continues to monitor COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. If there are significant changes in level of transmission, hospitalizations or Early Alert Metrics, Public Health will review and revise current policies.

Los Angeles County remains in the CDC Low Hospital Admission Level with 3.0 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, reported on July 31 for the seven-day period ending July 22. Hospital Admission Levels replaced COVID-19 Community Levels.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.weekly counts that represented the number of cases and deaths newly confirmed as COVID-associated for the particular week.

LA County

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

 – COVID-19 Response Plan

 – COVID-19 Vaccinations

 – Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 569.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 464

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 19 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 100,254 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 74,043

Castaic: 9,751

Stevenson Ranch: 6,040

Canyon Country: 3,798

Acton: 2,030

Val Verde: 1,228 (revised from 1,229)

Agua Dulce: 999 (revised from 1,000)

Valencia: 944

Saugus: 347 (revised from 352)

Elizabeth Lake: 289

Bouquet Canyon: 207

Lake Hughes: 207

Saugus/Canyon Country: 135

Newhall: 105

Sand Canyon: 63

San Francisquito: 44

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Thursday By the Numbers

As of Aug. 3, California has confirmed a total of 103,054 COVID-19 deaths.

California Data

Hospitalizations updated Aug. 3, at 9:36 a.m., with data from July 29, 2023

Deaths and Tests updated Aug. 3, at 9:36 a.m., with data from Aug. 1, 2023.

For more California data, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
FULL STORY...
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
FULL STORY...
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
As a lifelong resident and long-serving Councilwoman, I know firsthand the significance of local government in serving our community's needs and enhancing the lives of our residents.
Marsha McLean | Get Involved with Youth in Government
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
California State University, Northridge, head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the addition of Bobby Brown to the Matador staff.
CSUN Adds Bobby Brown to Men’s Basketball Staff
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
SCV Teen Challenges Logix CEO to Climate Change Pledge
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
Community Feedback Sought for City’s JAG Application
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes  this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
Happy August valued members and friends of JCISC,
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis | July Reflections
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America.
SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
Schiavo Opposes New Aliso Canyon Proposal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 157 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 157 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater's 50/50. 
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.  
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: