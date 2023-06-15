Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 70 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data every Thursday. This is the most recent data from June 15.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,460, case totals to 3,751,573 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 99,712 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 increase to 565.
L.A. County COVID-19 Services Remain Widely Available
COVID-19 services remain widely available in Los Angeles County, accessed by thousands of residents each month and Public Health encourages people to take advantage of testing, treatment, and vaccination resources if they have symptoms of respiratory illness, have been exposed to COVID-19, or want to make sure their protection is up to date.
Testing continues to be an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19, whether a person knows they have been exposed to COVID-19 and wants to check their status or if extra caution is warranted before visiting with someone who is higher risk, such as an older or immunocompromised person. Over the past 90 days, as of June 10, over 900,000 PCR tests were administered by health care providers and labs in Los Angeles County and nearly 3.5 million rapid tests were distributed by Public Health across education sites, to skilled nursing facilities, to shelters for people experiencing homelessness or domestic violence, and through community- and faith-based organizations.
Los Angeles County residents can find at-home COVID tests at local libraries, Public Health vaccination sites, and at many food banks, senior centers, and other local organizations. In California, new laws require most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medi-Cal, to cover the cost of 8 free at-home COVID-19 tests for each person every month. To find a testing site, or where free home tests are available in Los Angeles County, visit ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.
If residents have questions about testing, finding free tests, or treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, the Public Health Call Center is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. by phoning 1-833-540-0473. From March through May of 2023, over 6,000 calls were received by the Public Health Call Center. During the three-month period ending June 11, 571 prescriptions for COVID-19 treatments were issued by telehealth providers.
Residents can additionally use the Public Health Call Center for general COVID-19 questions and vaccine appointments, including requesting transportation. For people who are unable to leave their homes, homebound vaccination appointments are available. In the past 30 days, this free program has vaccinated 142 homebound clients. People who are immunocompromised or over 65 years old are eligible for a second bivalent vaccine to increase protection against severe illness. As of June 11, over 57,000 Los Angeles County residents aged 65+ have received at least two bivalent COVID vaccine doses. Additional information on vaccine programs or locations, information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/howtogetvaccinated.
COVID-19 continues to have an impact on residents in Los Angeles County. The 7-day average number of daily COVID hospitalizations is 212 this week. Reported weekly deaths decreased to 36 deaths from 46 deaths reported the week before.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has replaced COVID-19 Community Levels with Hospital Admission Levels, which can help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions they can take based on the most recent information. Los Angeles County is in the Low Hospital Admission Level with 2.7 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, reported June 15, 2023.
Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 565.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 461
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 19 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 18
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11
Agua Dulce: 8
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Lake Hughes: 2
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 99,712 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 73,680
Castaic: 9,653
Stevenson Ranch: 6,003
Canyon Country: 3,782
Acton: 2,020
Val Verde: 1,225
Agua Dulce: 996
Valencia: 937
Saugus: 346
Elizabeth Lake: 288
Bouquet Canyon: 207
Lake Hughes: 204
Saugus/Canyon Country: 135
Newhall: 105
Sand Canyon: 63
San Francisquito: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday By the Numbers
While daily press releases are no longer available from CDPH, data continues to be updated regularly on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Vaccines administered updated June 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM, with data from June 14, 2023.
Deaths and tests updated June 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM, with data from June 13, 2023.
