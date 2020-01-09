Weinstein Faces New Sex Crime Charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein appears in a New York City courtoom in 2018.(Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Defendant Weinstein, 67, was charged in case BA483663 with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. Arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.
“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” District Attorney Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”
On Feb. 18, 2013, Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room.
The next evening, the defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.
Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $5 million. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces up to 28 years in state prison.
Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.
About the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey leads the largest local prosecutorial office in the nation. Her staff of nearly 1,000 attorneys, 300 investigators and 800 support staff members is dedicated to protecting our community through the fair and ethical pursuit of justice and the safeguarding of crime victims’ rights.
