August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
| Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
semi truck

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

California along with Oregon and Washington have secured $102 million to install charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations for trucks along Interstate 5 and other key freight corridors.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is helping California build our clean transportation infrastructure, faster. This latest federal funding is another opportunity for America’s exports to look west for moving freight while fighting our climate crisis.” Said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The West Coast Truck Charging and Fueling Corridor Project is an innovative and collaborative multi-state effort to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the trucking and logistics industries. The funding comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

“Focusing on economic prosperity and climate action allows us to combine our sustainability and equity efforts while improving our nation’s transportation network,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “This latest federal funding is another opportunity for America’s exports to look west for moving freight while combatting climate change.”

The award will result in new, publicly accessible charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations. These stations will support the emissions-free movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. Construction of the new charging stations is expected to begin in 2026.

“With this level of federal funding, truckers can travel from San Diego to Seattle in zero-emission trucks,” said Patty Monahan, California Energy Commission commissioner. “By zeroing out harmful pollution in this critical sector with zero-emission trucks, we can bring cleaner air to the communities that need it the most.”

“Our success with this grant is due to the strong partnership among the west coast states and our national leadership in reducing emissions from transportation,” said Kris Strickler, Oregon Department of Transportation director. “Heavy trucks are a vital part of our economies, and this federal funding will give us the opportunity to meet the trucking industry’s need for more modern infrastructure.”

“We are pleased to have partnered with Caltrans, the California Energy Commission and ODOT to receive this award. This coordinated effort amongst the three states will further enhance all our efforts to strengthen the overall charging infrastructure along the West Coast,” said Roger Millar, Washington State Secretary of Transportation. “The award supports Washington’s climate work by allowing further investment in building a robust and sustainable EV charging infrastructure throughout Washington.”

The project builds on years of partnership and planning to support infrastructure for zero-emission trucks on the West Coast. This includes public-private collaboration and coordination among electric utilities in the three states. The new charging and fueling stations will support California’s implementation of the Advanced Clean Trucks standard, a world-leading policy first adopted in 2020 that requires an increasing percentage of truck sales to be ZEVs. In 2021, Oregon and Washington became the second and third states after California to adopt this policy. In 2023, one out of six new medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold in California were zero-emission vehicles, exceeding the ACT’s ZEV sales goals two years ahead of schedule.

This funding will also support implementation of the Advanced Clean Fleets standard adopted by California in 2023. Under the ACF, fleets across the state will start a phased transition to ZEVs and all new medium- and heavy-duty truck sales will be ZEVs by 2036.

Development of infrastructure on the project will build on the significant progress for light-duty ZEV infrastructure. With over 14,000 direct current fast chargers, the three states account for one-third of the nation’s publicly accessible fast chargers for light-duty vehicles.

Trucks total 6% of vehicles on California’s roads, but they account for over 35% of its transportation-generated emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxides and a quarter of the state’s on-road greenhouse gas emissions.

Communities along trucking corridors and near warehouses with heavy truck traffic face disproportionate health burdens. This grant funding supports corridors that have some of the worst air pollution in the nation.

Interstate 5 connects metropolitan areas, regional highways, and globally important ports, such as the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and the Northwest Seaport Alliance (Ports of Seattle and Tacoma). In 2023, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach handled 29% of all containerized waterborne imports and exports in the U.S. and over $73 billion in international trade flowed through the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Interstate 5 and nearby border highways are also critical to the movement of freight at the borders with Mexico and Canada.

Learn more about transportation electrification efforts at Caltrans, the CEC, ODOT, and WSDOT.

Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes

Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
FULL STORY...

Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6

Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
FULL STORY...

County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners

County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years. 
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21

Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 5: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
On Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9-10 a.m., a class will be available regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy
Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain's annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Spet. 21.
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture "Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren" Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.
