West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive

West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.

WCBC-SC is the first and only mobile blood donation center in the Santa Clarita Valley. Instead of requiring potential donors to visit traditional brick-and-mortar donation centers, WCBC-SC will partner with workplaces, retailers, houses of worship and other community groups to host on-site, mobile blood drives. This enables potential donors to help save lives in our community without having to make an additional trip to a physical donation center.

WCBC-SC is the first expansion location of West Coast Blood Services, which has operated Houchin Community Blood Bank in Bakersfield since 1951.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires a life-saving blood transfusion, and each donated unit of whole blood can save up to three lives.

“No one should fear losing their life or a loved one because of a shortage of blood, platelets or plasma,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, President and CEO, of West Coast Blood Services. “Too often, our local blood supplies dwindle because of the time commitment and inconvenience of visiting a brick and mortar donation center. WCBC-SC is ready to make sure our community always has an adequate and reliable supply of blood by meeting donors where they already are.”

“We’re pleased to have West Coast Blood Center – Santa Clarita helping to support our community. We encourage everyone to call and make an appointment to donate blood to make a difference and save someone’s life,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

To host a blood drive, contact Cynthia Frausto, Account Manager, at cfrausto@westcoastblood.org or (661) 401-0320.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood during an upcoming mobile drive, call 661-401-0320. Ability to schedule online will be coming soon. Follow our social media for any updates.

About West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita

West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita is a mobile-based community blood bank dedicated to serving Santa Clarita, CA., and the surrounding communities. Our mission is to save lives by providing blood, platelets and plasma to local hospitals. We do this by operating mobile blood drives that provide people with convenient opportunities to give blood, platelets and plasma to save someone’s life. WCBC-SC is an affiliate of West Coast Blood Services, which has operated not-for-profit community blood banks since 1951.