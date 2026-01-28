WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule

The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. This schedule differs from recent national changes issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics immunization recommendations are similar to previous recommendations issued by AAP, adopted by CDPH and endorsed by the West Coast Health Alliance.

CDPH will continue to adopt the most recent AAP immunization recommendations for California pursuant to Health and Safety Code section 120164. This updated 2026 AAP Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule will be posted on the CDPH immunizations recommendations website.

“The United States achieved elimination status for measles in 2000 with high vaccination rates. Now, we’re seeing the highest numbers of measles cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths than we’ve seen in more than 30 years, driven by populations with low vaccination rates.” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “We are at risk of losing our measles elimination status and we all need to work together to share the medical evidence, benefits and safety of vaccines to provide families the information they need to protect children and our communities.”

CDPH has also issued separate recommendations for mpox vaccine to increase access for that vaccine to adolescents at increased risk of infection. Because the 2026 AAP recommendations are essentially unchanged from prior CDPH recommendations, health insurance coverage in California will continue to cover these recommended vaccines. If parents have questions about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, they should discuss with their healthcare provider.

The West Coast Health Alliance joint statement:

The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, as do professional medical and health organizations representing more than one million health care providers, reflecting a broad consensus on the safety and benefits of the recommended immunizations.

The AAP issued the annual update to its Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for 2026, based on a thorough and deliberate review of medical evidence. These recommendations also continue to thoughtfully consider specific disease risks and health care delivery in the United States.

The 2026 AAP Immunization Schedule reflects the most current science-based safety and benefits of immunizations that protect individuals and communities from infectious diseases and have saved millions of lives in the United States. Annual updates are important to incorporate new evidence.

The WCHA believes the AAP Immunization Schedule should continue to serve as the foundation for the immunizations routinely recommended by healthcare providers and guide conversations between providers and families.

