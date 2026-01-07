header image

S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public
William S. Hart
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
| Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
vaccinations

The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

On Jan. 5, 2026, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed a decision memorandum to revise the Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule and significantly reduce the number of vaccinations routinely recommended for all U.S. children. This decision did not follow established procedure for vaccine policy recommendations and threatens an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases in children nationwide. Children getting sick from the diseases prevented by recommended immunizations leads to missed school for children, missed work for parents and even hospitalization and death in some children.

The current American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule is based on established vaccine safety and effectiveness evidence. AAP recommendations consider:

 

When children are most vulnerable to diseases

When vaccines work best with children’s immune systems

The safety of vaccinations being recommended

The risk of diseases in the United States

Our current access to health care and immunizations

Cost effectiveness of implementing national recommendations for a particular vaccination

 

While the first three concerns are similar across countries, the last three concerns may differ considerably between countries. The AAP recommended immunization schedule serves as a starting point for discussions between families and their providers, as it always has. Parents should continue to make informed decisions about the vaccines that their children receive based on discussions with their child’s health care provider.

Prior to 2025, AAP had endorsed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, based on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which followed a rigorous review of data on risk of disease and safety of vaccination in the United States. Changes in the newly released recommended immunization schedule are not based on changes in vaccine safety and effectiveness data. The changes were based on a comparison of the number of routine vaccinations recommended in the United States versus select other countries. It did not consider the different conditions in each country. These changes were also not vetted by experts from medical and public health organizations, health care providers or the public before they were published.

We do not expect these changes to affect insurance coverage for vaccines for this plan year. All child and adolescent immunizations recommended as of Dec. 31, 2025 will remain available and covered by public and private insurers, however the changes create confusion and will put more children at risk of preventable diseases.

The West Coast Health Alliance will continue to review available vaccine science and ensure continued access to recommended vaccines. Each state is examining the impact of these federal changes on vaccine access in our respective states. WCHA and AAP continue to support these longstanding recommendations including informed parental decisions for the best protection of their children.

For more information visit www.cdph.ca.gov.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
