West Coast Health Alliance Statement: Vaccines Not Linked to Autism

The West Coast Health Alliance continues to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children, noting that rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high-quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism.

The Alliance is deeply concerned about inaccurate claims to the contrary recently posted on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition with multiple contributing genetic and environmental factors. Suggesting it stems from any single cause, such as vaccination, misleads families who deserve accurate guidance. It is not only a disservice to families seeking clarity about vaccines but also potentially harmful to autistic individuals and their families.

Vaccines are thoroughly tested and remain one of the most important tools for preventing infectious diseases. Public health guidance on immunization must be grounded in credible, evidence-based science to help parents and caregivers who may be receiving conflicting or inaccurate messages about immunization.

Measles and whooping cough outbreaks are increasing in children across the United States this fall. Childhood vaccinations can prevent children from catching these diseases.

The Alliance encourages families to seek information from trusted health care providers and reputable medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

