West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance

The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.

West Creek Park is located at 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia CA 91354.

Duante R. Harte Park is located at 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

During this time, crews will reseal the rubberized playground surface to enhance safety, durability and overall usability. This routine maintenance helps to extend the life of the playgrounds and ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for children and families.

While the playground areas will be inaccessible, the parks themselves will remain open, allowing visitors to continue enjoying other amenities including the fields, walking paths and picnic areas.

The city appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as we work to improve these beloved play spaces.

For more information about the parks resurfacing project, please contact Samantha Huanca at shuanca@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 290-2224.

