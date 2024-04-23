West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs

The city of Santa Clarita has notified the public that the playground at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354, is currently closed for repairs on the rubberized surface.

Other areas of the park remain open to the public. In addition to the inclusive playground the park offers a basketball court, BBQs, fitness zone, picnic tables and a public restroom.

The playground is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 27.

Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, offers the only other inclusive playground at a city of Santa Clarita park.

For any questions, please call (661) 290-2224.

