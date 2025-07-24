West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.

The positive samples were collected from mosquito traps in Arleta, South El Monte and Valley Glen, confirming the presence of the virus in mosquito populations within the community. Subsequent testing has confirmed three additional WNV positive mosquito samples collected in Van Nuys, Panorama City and Lake Balboa. This brings the total number of detections to six so far this year in the district’s service area.

“West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito,” said Steve Vetrone, GLACVCD Assistant General Manager of Vector Management. “The virus is endemic to Los Angeles County, with activity typically increasing during the summer months.”

The native Culex mosquito is most active during dawn and dusk. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Los Angeles County and is naturally found in the environment across the entire county, even in areas where recent mosquito sample detections have not occurred.

Residents can take an active role in reducing the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking the following steps:

Eliminate standing water in clogged gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for over a week. Ensure that swimming pools, spas and ponds are properly maintained. Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly. Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

Visit https://www.glamosquito.org/mosquitoes for reports and more information.

