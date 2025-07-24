header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
| Thursday, Jul 24, 2025

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.

The positive samples were collected from mosquito traps in Arleta, South El Monte and Valley Glen, confirming the presence of the virus in mosquito populations within the community. Subsequent testing has confirmed three additional WNV positive mosquito samples collected in Van Nuys, Panorama City and Lake Balboa. This brings the total number of detections to six so far this year in the district’s service area.

“West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito,” said Steve Vetrone, GLACVCD Assistant General Manager of Vector Management. “The virus is endemic to Los Angeles County, with activity typically increasing during the summer months.”

The native Culex mosquito is most active during dawn and dusk. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Los Angeles County and is naturally found in the environment across the entire county, even in areas where recent mosquito sample detections have not occurred.

 

Residents can take an active role in reducing the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking the following steps:

Eliminate standing water in clogged gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for over a week.

Ensure that swimming pools, spas and ponds are properly maintained.

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.

Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

 

Visit https://www.glamosquito.org/mosquitoes for reports and more information.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County

West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity

July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
FULL STORY...

State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership

State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
 California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
FULL STORY...

CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "Allure" by artist Frank Rock, is on view through Monday, Sept. 22, located at The MAIN.
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
College of the Canyons sophomore Raz Orbach has committed to the men's basketball program at North Park University, where he will be continuing his academic and athletic journey.
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
College of the Canyons women's basketball has earned a No. 16 national ranking in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for two-year schools.
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership
 California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
State Motion to Place County Juvenile Halls Under Court Receivership
VIA Expands With New Special Sessions
The Valley Industry Association  is proud to announce two exciting new expansions to its signature Connecting to Success program, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to inclusive education and workforce readiness.
VIA Expands With New Special Sessions
CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
In 2024, thieves stole 176,230 vehicles in California, down from nearly 203,000 in 2023 — a decrease of more than 13%.
CHP Urges Drivers to Take Action During National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month
Zumper has released its Los Angeles Metro Area Report detailing several factors across 26 cities.
Zumper: Santa Clarita Rent Grew 6.1% From Previous Month
LASD: Parolee Arrested, Drug Operation Dismantled in Santa Clarita
On July 10, 20205, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 45-year-old male parolee at large at a hotel on the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
LASD: Parolee Arrested, Drug Operation Dismantled in Santa Clarita
Sept. 27: Soroptimist Valencia Presents ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Bras for a Cause.
Sept. 27: Soroptimist Valencia Presents ‘Music of the Night: 22nd Annual Bras for a Cause’
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the County’s first-ever historic district and landmark designation in Altadena.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approves First Historic District and Landmark Designation in Altadena
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
DACC Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets. Since June 10, 15 dogs have been relinquished because their owners were deported for immigration-related matters.
DACC Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
SCVNews.com