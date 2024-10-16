West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award

The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.

The Congressional Award is a national program that recognizes young people for their achievements in four areas: volunteer service, personal responsibility, physical fitness, and expedition.

Mahati has earned the Congressional Award Gold Certificate. To earn the Gold Certificate, each participant must complete at least 90 hours of voluntary public service, which means sharing their time and talent for the betterment of the community, 45 hours of personal development, which can include developing social and life skills as well as interests, and 45 hours of physical fitness, spent in any way that improves their health and quality of life.

Additionally, they must spend at least three days exploring a new environment or culture. Mahati has been consistently working to achieve this award for over six months, the minimum time frame to earn the Gold Certificate.

“Mahati’s dedication, perseverance, and exceptional work ethic have rightfully earned her this prestigious award,” said West Ranch High School Principal Robert Fisher. “On behalf of the West Ranch staff and administration, we would like to congratulate Mahati on this remarkable achievement.”

The Gold Certificate Congressional Award recognizes Mahati’s exceptional dedication and commitment to personal growth and community service.

The Hart District congratulates Mahati Dharanipathi on this outstanding accomplishment and wishes her continued success in the future.

About the Congressional Award

The Congressional Award was established in 1979 to recognize initiative, service, and achievement in young people. The non-partisan, voluntary program is open to all youth in the United States between the ages of 14 and 24. (https://www. congressionalaward.org/)

