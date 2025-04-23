header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
| Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
Water drop


Cue the curtain! The Music Center proudly announces 14 rising stars from across Southern California as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program.

The nationally acclaimed free performing arts competition and scholarship program for high school students. Selected among more than 1,600 applicants, the 14 talented teens triumphed in the annual contest comprised of seven categories: acting, ballet, dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and contemporary instrumental.

Each Grand Prize winner receives a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to shine in front of a live audience at The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., at The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets for the Spotlight Grand Finale are available for free at musiccenter.org/spotlightfinale

Spotlight, part of the portfolio of The Music Center’s programming arm TMC Arts, offers teens expert advice, coaching and audition experience as well as mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Throughout the competition, which began in fall 2024, the young artists experience a range of invaluable opportunities, such as performance auditions, individual feedback from industry professionals and more than $100,000 in cash awards. To date, The Music Center has awarded more than $2.9 million in scholarships.

With two students chosen in each of the seven categories, this year’s Spotlight Grand Prize winners are:

Acting: 11th grade students Matilda Luz Concha Pearson, 17, of Los Angeles County High School for the Arts; and Baz Felber, 17, of Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual & Performing Arts.

Ballet: 9th grade students Liam Geoffroy, 16, of Huntington Beach High School; and Kiera Sun, 15, of Cabrillo Point Academy.

Classical Instrumental: Minji Choi, 15, a 10th grade student at Northwood High School; and Evangeline Lien, 15, a 9th grade student at Claremont High School.

Classical Voice: Madison Becerra, 18, a senior at Orange County High School of the Arts; and Jane Hasty, 17, a junior at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

Contemporary Instrumental: 11th grade students Elie Samouhi, 17, of Calabasas High School; and Saoirse Sipes, 17, of Thousand Oaks High School.

Dance: 12th grade students Emma Donnelly, 18, from The Bishop’s School; and River Novin, 17.

Non-Classical Voice: 10th grade students Elina Ghosh, 15, of West Ranch High School; and Harlem Shepherd, 15, of Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

“Congratulations to this year’s extraordinary Spotlight Grand Prize winners! Advancing to the final stage of this distinguished program is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects not only immense talent, but also countless hours of hard work, rehearsals and resilience,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “From the time it began 37 years ago, Spotlight has continued to shape the lives of tens of thousands of students across Southern California. In a world where we all need more connection, joy and inspiration, these young artists remind us of the transformative power of the performing arts and the vital role the arts play in building more vibrant and united communities.”

In addition to the 14 Grand Prize winners, The Music Center also named one honorable mention in each of the seven categories, earning a $1,000 scholarship: Crystin Herring, of Windward School, in acting; Mai Ishiyama, of Excel High School, in ballet; Joshua Ho, of Palisades Charter High School, in classical instrumental; Samuel Siskind, of Lindamood-Bell Academy, in classical voice; Riley Ernt, of Foothill High School, in dance; Samuel Chung, of Orange County School of the Arts, in contemporary instrumental; and Julian Pankowski, of Van Nuys Senior High School, in non-classical voice.

“Over the past 37 years, Spotlight has become an extraordinary family of more than 55,000 young artists who share a passion for the performing arts and whose unwavering determination is praiseworthy. This year’s Grand Prize finalists lifted each other up through every audition, mastery class and rehearsal with resilience and grace,” said Jeri Gaile, Fredric Roberts senior director of The Music Center’s Spotlight. “I am endlessly proud of these students, whose artistry and brilliance shine brighter than ever. They have more than earned their moment on the Ahmanson stage—their performances on June 6 will take your breath away.”

An important part of The Music Center’s fundamental support for arts learning, Spotlight offers performance opportunities, audition experiences and mentorship, plus technical and artistic insights provided by professional artists and arts administrators. It is distinctive from other programs of its type: the program accepts students at every skill level and focuses on learning, growth and accessibility.

Spotlight is completely free with no financial barriers for participants, which gives equal footing to all aspiring artists no matter their talent level. This year, the more than 1,600 teens who auditioned for the prestigious program—from Kern County in the north to San Diego in the south—represented 265 schools, 177 cities and eight counties. All Spotlight applicants receive written feedback from distinguished panels of judges following each audition round to help students improve and gain knowledge in their specific performance discipline.

Since the program’s launch in 1988, numerous Spotlight participants have gone on to successful professional careers. Nearly two dozen past finalists are Presidential Scholars, and many more have joined or performed with professional companies, such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Metropolitan Opera, LA Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

Notable Spotlight alumni include Misty Copeland, who made history in the dance world as the first African American principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre; recording artists Adam Lambert and Josh Groban; Emmy Award-winning composer Kris Bowers, whose work includes the scores for Bob Marley: One Love, Bridgerton, Green Book and Dear White People and who is the co-director of the Oscar-winning short documentary The Last Repair Shop; Lindsay Mendez, Tony Award winner for her role in the Broadway revival of Carousel and who recently starred in the Broadway revival Merrily We Roll Along; Erin Mackey, star of Broadway’s Wicked, Sondheim on Sondheim, Anything Goes, Chaplin, and Amazing Grace; Matthew Rushing, interim artistic director for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Yao Guang Zhai, associate principal clarinet of the Toronto Symphony; and Gerald Clayton, GRAMMY Award-winning jazz recording artist; among many others.

Guests and performing arts lovers can elevate their experience at the Spotlight Grand Finale by supporting The Music Center’s inaugural Spotlight Grand Gala, which will take place prior to the Grand Finale performance. Proceeds help ensure that Spotlight continues to be provided, at no cost, to future generations of young artists. Honorary gala chairs are Teresita and Shelby Notkin; honorary gala committee members are Pamela and Dennis Beck; Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen; Merle Mullin; and Fredric Roberts. More information about the Spotlight Grand Gala can be found at musiccenter.org/spotlightgala

Major support for The Music Center’s Spotlight program is provided by lead endowment benefactor and founding chairman of Spotlight Fredric Roberts, Edgerton Foundation, Robert Gold and Cathy Stone. Fredric Roberts is founding chairman of Spotlight; the late Walter E. Grauman is the creator.

For more information about The Music Center’s Spotlight program, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight or follow @musiccenterspotlight on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and @spotlightawards on X.

To RSVP for free tickets to this year’s Spotlight Grand Finale, visit musiccenter.org/spotlightfinale
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

California awards $500 million in funding for 1,000 zero-emission school buses

California awards $500 million in funding for 1,000 zero-emission school buses
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
The State of California has awarded $500 million for educational agencies to buy zero-emission school buses and chargers, furthering the state’s lead in having the most zero-emission school buses in the nation. 
FULL STORY...

West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize

West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
The Music Center proudly announces 14 rising stars from across Socal as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program
FULL STORY...

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
FULL STORY...

Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year

Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California awards $500 million in funding for 1,000 zero-emission school buses
The State of California has awarded $500 million for educational agencies to buy zero-emission school buses and chargers, furthering the state’s lead in having the most zero-emission school buses in the nation. 
California awards $500 million in funding for 1,000 zero-emission school buses
Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of The Mad Hatter's Ball on Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
The Music Center proudly announces 14 rising stars from across Socal as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing
With housing costs taking up as much as 50% of the median income in some states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Housing to highlight where owning a home is unaffordable for the average person.
WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing
Schiavo, Members of Legislature Call on State to Take Action on Landfill
In response to the growing public health emergency at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), and 30 members of the State Legislature sent a formal letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, April 23, requesting immediate support for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the landfill.
Schiavo, Members of Legislature Call on State to Take Action on Landfill
Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Celebrity Advocate Paris Hilton Announce Children’s Protection Measure
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), and Paris Hilton have announced their bipartisan measure, AB 653, also known as The Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), sponsored by Hilton’s nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact and joint-authored by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).
Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Celebrity Advocate Paris Hilton Announce Children’s Protection Measure
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
The William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex will be the site of a fun, nostalgic and free photo shoot on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025 are encouraged to attend in their high school home uniforms and pose for group photos.
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
The Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students is accepting applications for summer 2025. The five-week program, divided into different weekly themes, gives elementary students in grades one through five, an opportunity to be in a creative learning environment
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26.
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's volleyball team will be the No. 1 seed at the NAIA National Championships. The competition will run April 29 to May 3 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
Time is running out for tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Ticketing will be closing April 24 for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Gala Event, which will be held on Friday, May 2. Seating is limited and tickets have sold out for the last two years, so buy now to guarantee your seat at the table.
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
College of the Canyons track and field compiled some early points and saw a slew of strong performances during the opening meet of the two-day Western State Conference Prelims & Championships, hosted by Ventura College April 18.
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, "Training Tuesdays with M" on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
As gardening season blooms across California, officials with the California Department of Food and Agriculture are urging residents to take action to prevent the introduction of invasive fruit flies and other pests, which can threaten backyard gardens and the state’s robust agricultural landscape.
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
Legacy Christian Academy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special celebration dinner and fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, has announced the lineup for the return of Boots In The Park to Santa Clarita, noon- 10 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Central Park.
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
The prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational yielded records upon records for The Master's University track and field teams April 16-18. Multiple school records went down including the women's 5000m, men's shot put and the men's 800m.
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
California State University, Northridge’s Institute of Sustainability will host “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30-2:30 p.m.
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
For just the third time in 23 matches, The Master's University men's volleyball team went five sets in a match. And for the third time in 23 matches, the team won, only this time it was for the GSAC Tournament Championship.
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North Wednesday afternoon, April 16.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
SCVNews.com