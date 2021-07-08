West Ranch Players Selected to Inaugural Tyler Skaggs Foundation All-Star Game

By Ryan Menzie

A foundation started in 2019 to remember the positive impact Tyler Skaggs had will host its first-ever all-star game Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

The players understand what it means to be a part of such a group and to give back to the baseball community, which organizers say Skaggs, honored and not forgotten, would have wanted.

“Any time any of our players are recognized for something like this, we know it is a big deal,” said West Ranch athletic director and baseball head coach Ryan Lindgreen. “To see the people want to give back to youth sports, the kind of core where baseball dreams are made of, it’s really cool that they have been able to do that. It’s really awesome that they’re just focused in and they’re trying to give back the lower levels, and it means a lot to us.”

For Lindgreen, he is honored to have two of his graduating players, Trey Topping and Scott Bauman, to make the team. Both Bauman and Topping are planning on playing at the collegiate level next season, but are aware that the hard work they have put in all season on and off the field is why they have been fortunate enough to play in this game.

Topping thanked his coaches, teachers and teammates for the four years he had at West Ranch, and said making the team is a testament to all of them being there for him.

“When I saw the text (Tyler Skaggs’) mother sent me, I was blown away,” said Topping. “I remember when he died and they all put the jerseys out on the mound. I’m proud that somebody thought of me and I’m happy to go out there and represent the Wildcats and show my support for Tyler Skaggs.”

Bauman, co-Pitcher of the Year for the Foothill League, is honored to be able to play in the all-star game and said he owes his opportunity to his family and friends who helped him along the way.

“It’s an amazing honor to be a part of this game,” said Bauman. “He was a great player and it was unfortunate what happened to him. To play a game in his honor, it’s a humbling thing to be a part of and to know that I get to play a game in his honor.”

