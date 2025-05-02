West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award

Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.

This honor recognizes individuals who have dedicated more than 4,000 hours to volunteer service throughout their lifetime.

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing the nation.

Recipients of the award must complete eligible hours under the direction of a certifying organization which then recognizes its most exceptional volunteers.

For more information visit https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/eligibility.

