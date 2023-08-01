Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

S.C.V. History 1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood

West Ranch Standout Savannah Gatewood Showcasing Talents in Cuba ELLA Sports Foundation's sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba. ELLA is a 501(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to level the playing field for Latina and girl athletes, providing resources and guidance to develop tomorrow's women leaders via sports and academic excellence. "I am so grateful to be able to represent the United States and the sport of softball," Gatewood said. "At the age of 13 doctors found a tumor in my left leg. I thought my dreams of playing softball were over. I am beyond thankful to the skilled doctors at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles who performed my surgery. Being in the hospital at such a young age made me resilient and empowered to keep moving and follow my dreams. Each day that I am out there playing softball, I remind myself of how far I have come, the commitment I made to myself to help empower others and to not let anything stand in the way of my passion for softball. Softball has shaped who I am. I have learned values and life skills through sports. The softball field has been a safe place for me. I hope my softball experience will leave others inspired, motivated and hopeful." Travieso said he is looking forward to showcasing his talented group of players on the international stage. "I am proud to be asked to take a team to Cuba," Travieso said. "Since they are a country with little to no resources, not many teams can go to Cuba to play and work with their team. I am looking forward to playing against the Junior National Olympic and Olympic National Teams. My mission is to work together with Cuba Deportes (the Cuban Federation) not only in the field, but off the field as well. I want to see if there is a way for players of Cuban descent, born in the U.S., that can play for Cuba on the international stage outside of Cuba. Other countries and their federations allow U.S. born players if their heritage is confirmed, why not Cuba? Sports can always bridge gap and this is a gap we eventfully should fix. ELLA Sports Foundation helps Latina and girl athletes in many ways, including cultural exchanges where they get to meet and play against peers from other countries as they do in the International Challenge."

"This tournament is special because it is a one-on-one," Travieso continues. "Meaning, we are playing against and together with the top Cuban team. Amistad (Friendship, in English) allows us to be competitive in the first few games and then mix the teams up so Cuban and American players and coaches can share each other's knowledge and guidance in the sport. This cultural exchange is key to both US and Cuban Born players. The tournament always draws packed audiences." Assistant Coaches Jr Marrero and Kim Ensy will complement Travieso's coaching duties during Copa Amistad. They also assist Travieso during the Triple Crown and International Challenge competitions; Marrero as head coach for the IC Cuba team and Ensy as head coach for the IC South Korea team. "They LOVE Coach Manny in Cuba and many places around the world." says Maricarmen Sicard, travel coordinator. "He is a coach that is well respected and knows the game very well. I hear that from Cuba Deportes all the time. Travieso knows the game because his players are well taught, and they are always professional. Manny understands the differences in culture. Although they speak Spanish, all cultures are very different. If it's Cuba, Dominican Republic, Peru, Puerto Rico, Travieso understands the differences." Players Number Savannah Gatewood 32 Vic Leon 00 Rebecca Eckart 1 Isabella Slape 3 Sophia Marrero 5 Gloria Galindo 8 Kaylee Carrillo 10 Olyvia Rutter 21 Katie Cunane 22 Arden Miller 30 Annika Isaacson 61 About Ella Sports Foundation ELLA is the Spanish language word for "She." The acronym stands for Empowering Leadership in Latina Athletes. It was founded by teenager Lilly Travieso and her mother Patty Godoy. Lilly began playing sports at a young age. Over the years, she became passionate about playing softball and dreamed of playing the sport at a top university someday. Lilly embarked on a strenuous mental, physical, and academic journey to achieve her dream. However, along the way, she discovered the many obstacles and disparities faced by Latina athletes culturally and economically. After an arduous journey facing many obstacles and with the help of her parents, Lilly applied to and was accepted to Cornell University on a sports scholarship. Her own struggles inspired Lilly establish an organization that would help young Latina athletes like herself to have the same opportunities, such as the mentorship and support they need as they embark on their own athletic, academic, and professional journey. With the help of her mother, Patty Godoy, Lilly founded ELLA Sports Foundation, a 501(c) non-profit with a mission to support young Latinas to become leaders of tomorrow through sports and academic excellence. ELLA, which stands for Empowering Leadership in Latina Athletes, seeks to develop strong Latina leaders that will positively impact their communities while establishing their own legacy. The ELLA network provides young female athletes with opportunities to prepare themselves with college preparatory courses, high quality training, valuable networking, athletic and college mentorship, and exposure to leadership opportunities. If you'd like to donate to ELLA, visit www.ellasportsfoundation.org.

