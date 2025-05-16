West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winners for the 27th California Congressional District.
The following students were selected for their work:
First Place – “Flipped,” a digital art piece by Ellie Sienna Song from West Ranch High School.
Second Place – “A Collage of Self-Understanding,” a digital collage piece by Andrea Lucia Espinoza Castillo from Eastside High School.
Third Place – “Between you and Me,” an oil painting on canvas by Audrey Kim from Valencia High School.
Fourth Place – “Potential” a charcoal piece by Eliana Kalea Contreras-Johnson from Quartz Hill High School.
“In a world shrouded in fear for the future, discontent and depression, I feel we often get lost in the dark moments, forgetting about the innocence we once held,” said Song. “As children, we all had the natural ability to imagine magical fantasies amidst our everyday lives. I wanted to portray that feeling in his piece by playing with the viewer’s sense of reality with this flipped image and the flying turtles.”
The top four pieces will be displayed in various locations representing the community.
The first-place winner, Song’s artwork, will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol, while the second-place entry will be displayed in Congressman Whitesides’ D.C. office. The third- and fourth-place winners will have their works shown in Whiteside’s two district offices.
The panel of judges for this year’s competition came from across the district and represented a variety of artistic backgrounds, including:
Donna Weil – Lakes and Valleys Art Gallery
Cynthia Alvarado – Museum of Art and History (Museum Curatorial)
Christine Mugnolo – Antelope Valley College
Antoinette De Paiva – Artuity Studio
Paula Bradely – The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Association
Lauren Chomuk- Drawn2Art Valencia
Evelyn Rivas – Antelope Valley Union High School District
Merissa Naftulin – Santa Clarita Artists Association
Kerry Summers – Castaic Union School District
Naomi Young – Santa Clarita Artists Association
Catherine Wang – Cal Arts
Roscoe Hayden – Cal Arts
Each spring, members of Congress host the Congressional Art Competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across their districts and the nation. Since the Artistic Discovery Competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.