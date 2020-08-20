[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 20
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
| Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Jessamine Jin

West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin poses with “The Fallen Angel: A Reinterpretation of the Afterlife,” a fantasy novel she wrote. Courtesy

West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.

“I just love writing,” Jin said. “It was just always something I did every night after homework.”

Like many students, Jin didn’t have as much time to spend on her favorite hobbies as she started high school, so when the pandemic left her with some free time, Jin was finally able to dive back into them.

“I started reading a lot, and it was a way for me to feel less lonely through quarantine when I didn’t really get to see anyone,” Jin added.

Her renewed passion for reading and writing gave her the incentive to share her work with the world, deciding to take the plunge and self-publish a fantasy novel she’d been working on.

“I started this novel the summer before sophomore year, but I wasn’t actually going to publish it until quarantine,” she said. “(I thought) maybe some people will enjoy it, maybe my friends will like it, and it’d be an escape because it is fantasy.”

Jin’s novel, “The Fallen Angel: A Reinterpretation of the Afterlife,” explores the theory of heaven and hell.

“I have a pretty wild imagination,” Jin said. “I’ve always really liked fantasy and had a really big fascination with different religions. I loved Percy Jackson as a kid, and I liked books like the ‘Divine Comedy.’”

The book allowed Jin to explore those fascinations, as she created her own version of the afterlife.

“In Christian theology when you die, you can either go to heaven or hell, but in mine (the idea is) what if there’s only hell and something happened to heaven?” she added.

Jin self-published the book through Amazon last month, and since then, the book’s been picking up steam.

“My friends that like reading — even the ones that don’t — they’ve been really nice and they’re really excited about it,” she said. “And I actually have my book up on this website called Booksie and it almost has 15,000 views, so I have some fans there that I’m sending the book to.”

Now as the novel hits the (online) shelves, Jin has decided to donate 100% of the proceeds to the hunger crisis in Yemen through Save the Children.

“There’s so much going on in the world … I’m so lucky during this pandemic and in general. I definitely don’t need the money, and I have food to eat every day,” she added. “It’s 2020 and it’s kind of ridiculous to me how there’s so much money concentrated in certain people’s hands. There shouldn’t even be famine in my opinion.”

In her choice to help kids in Yemen, Jin said she feels like she can make the biggest impact.

“I don’t make that much from royalties … but $1 can be the difference in saving a kid and (helping them) get their next meal, so I wanted to donate to the Yemen hunger crisis because it would make the most difference,” she said. “Being able to feed at least one kid would mean a lot to me.”

While she wishes her senior year wasn’t starting online, Jin is looking forward to college, where she can continue pursuing her dreams.

“I want to major in English literature in college, so I definitely want to keep writing,” she added. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop writing.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds

West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting

Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Appoints Heather Calomese as New Director of Special Education

State Schools Chief Appoints Heather Calomese as New Director of Special Education
Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Tuesday that he has appointed Heather Calomese as the new Director of the Special Education Division at the California Department of Education (CDE).
FULL STORY...

COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning

COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
FULL STORY...

Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn

Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
Friday, Aug 14, 2020
John Edward Zeretzke, a former music teacher who taught a handful of clinics at Santa Clarita Valley schools, has pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
In June, the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, continued its Private Tours but decreased the minimum from $120 to $75 for up to 5 people to accommodate more families.
Gibbon Center To Reopen Group Tours in September With Restrictions
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
West Ranch High School senior Jessamine Jin has always enjoyed immersing herself in a good book and has been writing since she was in the third grade.
West Ranch Student Publishes Novel, Donates Proceeds
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
The Lake Fire grew a little less than 1,000 acres overnight, while containment increased to 48%, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Weather Conditions Prove Problematic as Lake Fire Grows 27,041 Acres, 48% Containment
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 61 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,956 new cases of the virus, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,060
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
Alan “Flo” Lawrence, a beloved community volunteer and Castaic Lions Club President, died Wednesday morning.
Flo Lawrence, Beloved Volunteer, Castaic Lions Club President, Dies at 63
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
The OutWest Shop is donating 20% of customer purchases during August to the Blue Star Ranch in Saugus, an internationally recognized nonprofit equine-assisted safety-net provider for mental health services, with a special focus on military veterans.
OutWest Shop Stages Fundraiser for Blue Star Ranch’s Veterans Aid
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Business Affairs will host a webinar on landlord and tenant rights during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: L.A. County Webinar on Landlord, Tenant Rights During COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley: "American Dracula" and a music video.
Filming in SCV: ‘American Dracula’ TV Show, ‘Hacienda’ Music Video
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has won a National Award of Merit in the Healthcare Facilities category from the Design-Build Institute of America for the design and construction of the hospital’s new patient tower.
Henry Mayo Wins National Award for New Patient Tower Design-Build
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the reopening of the Waterslide Pool at the Aquatic Center with new family recreation swim times available by reservation only beginning Thursday, August 20.
Aug. 20: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Partially Reopen by Reservation
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Tuesday morning to a yellow hue in the sky due to poor air quality being created by nearby fires, and it wasn't much improved by Wednesday morning.
Santa Clarita Valley Clouded by Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Fires
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
A Lyft driver from Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she slept on June 12 in Santa Clarita.
Lyft Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Santa Clarita Sexual Assault
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has permanently banned transfers of L.A. County inmates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities, citing public safety.
Villanueva Makes Temporary Ban on ICE Transfers Permanent
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.
DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
DNA evidence recovered at a 2018 Santa Clarita Valley crime scene was linked to one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary crew that stole more than a half-million dollars from more than two dozen homes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
DNA Found at SCV Crime Scene Leads to Arrest of ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Crew
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 5,000 Cases, 224,031 Cases Countywide
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
While a thunderstorm brought lightning to the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, a reported power outage caused by heat left 1,901 residents without electricity in Newhall on Tuesday.
Newhall Power Outage Leaves More than 1,900 Residents Without Electricity
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Continue as Emergency Cooling Center Through Friday
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will hold a video/teleconferencing Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Santa Clarita Community College District Teleconference Business Meeting
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 19: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Sprouts Steps Up to Support Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
Born and raised in Santa Clarita, Bre Tomey has always had a passion for acting and performance.
Santa Clarita Actress Returns Home to Help Young Artists Pursue Their Dreams
%d bloggers like this: