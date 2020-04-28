[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
| Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
David Horta

West Ranch High School’s David Horta is one of the 25 students to receive a $40,000 scholarship from the College Board.

New York, N.Y. – The College Board awarded $1 million Monday to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship. Twenty-five student winners from across the country earned a $40,000 scholarship for completing all six college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

West Ranch High School's David Horta is one of the 25 students to receive a $40,000 scholarship from the College Board.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted families across the country, including millions of high school seniors. By any measure a $40,000 scholarship is good news, and a number of the 25 Complete Your Journey recipients remarked that it is particularly welcome at this time.

“To those students who may have counted themselves out of scholarship opportunities, this program is for you. There is so much more talent out there than we can see,” said College Board CEO David Coleman. “We want all students to see themselves as scholars, no matter where they began. College planning does not need to be daunting. These 25 students took one simple step, and then another, until they reached their goals. We encourage the class of 2021 to follow their lead.”

Complete Your Journey $40,000 scholarship winners completed these six college planning steps:

1. Build Your College List: Students get started by exploring colleges they’re interested in (700 Build Your College List scholarships, each worth $500)

2. Practice for the SAT: Students use Official SAT® Practice on Khan Academy® (1,500 Practice for the SAT scholarships, each worth $1,000)

3. Improve Your Score: Students show how practice pays off by improving their scores (150 Improve Your Score scholarships, each worth $2,000)

4. Strengthen Your College List: Students make sure their list has a mix of reach, match, and safety schools (300 Strengthen Your College List scholarships, each worth $500)

5. Complete the FAFSA: Students fill out the free government form to apply for financial aid (800 Complete the FAFSA® scholarships, each worth $1,000)

6. Apply to Colleges: Students apply to the colleges they want to attend (500 Apply to Colleges scholarships, each worth $1,000)

More than 500,000 students from all 50 states have joined the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program since it launched in December 2018. In addition to the 25 $40,000 Complete Your Journey winners, nearly 4,000 students from 48 states, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, earned $3.6 million in smaller scholarships, ranging from $500 to $2,000. Research shows that completing specific steps helps clarify the complex college planning process, especially for low-income and first-generation students.

The College Board has dedicated $25 million over 5 years to the new program that lays out 6 simple steps all students can take to get to college. Class of 2021 students who opt in now and get started by building their college list on BigFuture™ by July 31 will be eligible for the next $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship. Learn more about this year’s recipients and how juniors can get started earning scholarships here.

About College Board
College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including the SAT® and the Advanced Placement® Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators, and schools. For further information, visit collegeboard.org.
