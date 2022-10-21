header image

1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
West Ranch Student to Appear in New PBS Special on 2022 Elections
| Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
We the Young People

Student Reporting Labs, a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day. Effie Gross, a senior at West Ranch High School, will appear in the upcoming special.

Hosted by SRL teen reporters Tiffany Rodriguez of Philadelphia, PA. and Berto Suarez of Rockville, MD, We the Young People: Moments of Truth will showcase the issues that matter to young people, debut voting explainers, cover the campaign to expand the voting age to 16, and uncover misinformation.

“As Gen Z begins to be represented in the U.S. Congress for the first time, Student Reporting Labs is excited to cover the issues that matter to young people all over the country,” said SRL executive director Leah Clapman. “SRL continues to be at the frontlines, covering the changes young people are making in pockets all across the nation.”

An estimated 8 million young people aged 18-19 will be newly eligible to vote in the 2022 U.S. midterms. In total, 32 million members of Gen Z (ages 18-25) will represent a voting bloc large enough to potentially shape the outcomes of elections.

Viewers are encouraged to RSVP in advance of the premiere, which will take place on PBS NewsHour’s YouTube channel. WORLD Channel will broadcast an encore presentation on the eve of the midterm elections at 9pm ET on Monday, November 7.

The program was made possible with support from the Google News Initiative.

About PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs

Now in over 180 middle and high schools, Student Reporting Labs (SRL) is a national youth journalism program and public media initiative that trains teenagers across the country to produce stories that highlight the achievements, challenges and reality of today’s youth. SRL creates transformative educational experiences through video journalism that inspire students to find their voice and engage in their communities. Since 2009, SRL youth media producers have helped students place over 100 video news reports on PBS NewsHour’s nightly broadcast and more on local media outlets. Visit www.studentreportinglabs.org and StoryMaker to learn more.

About the Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative is Google’s effort to partner with news publishers around the world to build a long-lasting, diverse and innovative news ecosystem. We do this by offering training, products and funding to journalists and newsrooms to help strengthen their work in the digital age. Since 2018, we have supported more than 7,000 news partners in over 120 countries and territories around the world, and that continues to grow. We’ve provided training for over 550,000 journalists on skills including digital verification, data visualization, and machine learning through in-person training. And we work to bring together industry leaders around the world, cultivating a diverse news community to spur innovation and tackle pressing issues like media literacy and misinformation.

About PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour is a production of NewsHour Productions LLC, a wholly-owned nonprofit subsidiary of WETA Washington, DC. Major corporate funding is provided by BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Fidelity, Johnson & Johnson, and Raymond James, with additional support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Ford Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The Kendeda Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the National Science Foundation, The Pew Charitable Trusts, the Skoll Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Friends of the NewsHour and others. More information on PBS NewsHour is available at www.pbs.org/newshour. You can watch and find NewsHour on YouTubeFacebookTwitter, and Instagram. NewsHour Productions also produces PBS News Weekend and Washington Week.

About WETA

Founded in 1961, the Washington Educational Telecommunications Association (WETA) is the second largest producing-station of new content for public television in the United States, with productions and co-productions including works by filmmaker Ken Burns and Florentine Films, such as The U.S. and the Holocaust; and by scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., including the series Finding Your Roots and the forthcoming documentary Making Black America: Through the Grapevine; as well as PBS NewsHour, PBS Washington Week and The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize. More information on WETA and its programs and services is available at www.weta.org.

About WORLD Channel

WORLD Channel shares the best of public media in news, documentaries and programming. WORLD’s original series examine the issues and amplify the voices of those often ignored by mainstream media. The multicast 24/7 channel helps audiences understand conflicts, movements and cultures from around the globe. Its original work has won a Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, a National News and Documentary Emmy Award, two Webby Awards and many others honoring diversity of content and makers. WORLD is carried by 195 member stations in markets representing 75.1% of US TV households. Funding for WORLD Channel is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts and Artworks. WORLD is produced by GBH in partnership with WNET and is distributed by American Public Television (APT). Find out more at WORLDChannel.org.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nominations For Chamber’s Business Choice Awards Close Next Week
Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
County Requests State Leaders Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 20 Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,254 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
