“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2

Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday, March 1 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

“The response to this classic Broadway musical has been amazing!” said TimBen Boydston, Executive Artistic Director of the Canyon Theatre Guild. “The timeless message that this story tells is as true today as when it was written decades ago. The story upon which the show is based, of course, was written centuries ago, but is still relevant today,” he added.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

The co-director of CTG hits Clue, Oliver and The Play That Goes Wrong, Eduardo Arteaga said, “This show speaks for itself. The talent and the message of this show are what makes this production incredible. People keep coming back for more. Just two more chances to see this thought provoking, visually striking, and amazingly talented production of West Side Story.”

Co-Director Linda Thompson said of the show, “Between the incredibly talented cast and a script that is current as well as timeless, West Side Story at the CTG is the one show you do not want to miss.”

The New York Daily News said of the original Broadway production, “It is… extraordinarily exciting… The setting is today’s Manhattan, and the manner of telling the story is a provocative and artful blend of music, dance and plot.”

Tickets are $24 for Adults, $20 for Seniors (62+) and $15 for Students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit the website.

