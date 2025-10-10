header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
| Friday, Oct 10, 2025
Augmented AI

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.

Created by acclaimed media artist Victoria Vesna, this augmented reality experience merges Western cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology—bringing the past vividly into the present.

Building on the success of the internationally recognized Alien Star Dust installation and AR project, Vesna introduces Western Star Dust, a participatory artwork within the city’s Arts Masterplan that invites visitors to step into the golden glow of Western cinema history. Using the Western Star Dust app, participants can explore interactive 3D saddles by scanning the stars along the sidewalk or transform into “Western Stars” themselves, surrounded by shimmering golden stardust.

This celestial dust not only honors Hollywood’s silver screen legends but also connects to Santa Clarita’s history of gold mining and its legacy as a hub for Western film production. Through front-camera effects, visitors can transform into a Western Star surrounded by golden stardust and upload selfies to the project website, joining a collective portrait gallery. Back-camera features allow exploration of animated 3D saddles that come to life once scanned.

To learn more and download the app, visit WesternStarDust.com or find it in the Apple Store. Please note, the app is available only on iOS devices.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaArts.com, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at aeo@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3787.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases

Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life

Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout

Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project

Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Oct. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
It was smooth sailing for The Master's University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.
TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita
What I love most about Santa Clarita is how our city embraces creativity and invites art into every aspect of community life.
Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita
Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Tide Cleaners will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2-2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.
Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’
The Friends of Hart Park's popular fundraiser "Silents Under the Stars returns on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’
Oct. 18-19: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Agua Dulce Winery will host its Fall Craft Fair, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct.-Sunday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 18-19: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra' will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the "New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons" concert.
Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
Olive Branch Theatricals' "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
SCVNews.com