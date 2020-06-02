Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening

Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

An announcement on the mall’s website did not have a new date for reopening as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This comes as city of Santa Clarita officials announced they are working with law enforcement to prepare for a local protest Thursday, warning nearby businesses to be ready to close up should the need arise.

Westfield officials could not confirm the reopening, which was originally set to occur Wednesday, when contacted Tuesday, though the center’s website was updated to show the change.

“For the welfare of our customers, employees and retail partners, we have delayed our planned reopening and will announce a new date in the coming days,” the statement read. “We strongly believe in the importance of inclusivity and in the strength of our community — please stay safe, and we look forward to reopening to serve you soon.”