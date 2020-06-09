Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday

Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The center will implement the relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community, according to a Westfield news release.

For an up-to-date list of all retailers now open, click here.

The center will implement new practices focused on the health, safety and convenience of all guests, retailers and center employees, which include:

* Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains;

* Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines;

* Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures; and

* Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

In addition, the center is working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it as easy as possible for you to quickly and safely collect purchases.

More details on these programs are available here.

Westfield is also continuing to offer its “Answers on the Spot” program, which provides a real-time response via text from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to answer questions about store and center hours, promotions and other topics.

Access this service by texting 661-250-6872 or here.

The company will continue its #WestfieldCares program, aimed at helping some of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the crisis in the local community. The program includes making monetary and in-kind donations to local organizations that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors, and children along with activities thanking local first responders and medical professionals.

More information is available here.