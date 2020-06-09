[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
| Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Westfield Valencia Town Center

Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The center will implement the relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community, according to a Westfield news release.

For an up-to-date list of all retailers now open, click here.

The center will implement new practices focused on the health, safety and convenience of all guests, retailers and center employees, which include:

* Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains;

* Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines;

* Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures; and

* Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

In addition, the center is working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it as easy as possible for you to quickly and safely collect purchases.

More details on these programs are available here.

Westfield is also continuing to offer its “Answers on the Spot” program, which provides a real-time response via text from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to answer questions about store and center hours, promotions and other topics.

Access this service by texting 661-250-6872 or here.

The company will continue its #WestfieldCares program, aimed at helping some of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the crisis in the local community. The program includes making monetary and in-kind donations to local organizations that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors, and children along with activities thanking local first responders and medical professionals.

More information is available here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
