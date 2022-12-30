Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year

The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.

On Saturday, rain and wind gusts of up to 30 to 50 miles per hour are expected in part of Southern California, with between one to three inches of rainfall. The SCV should see milder winds, south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rainfall expected to be at least an inch in the SCV.

On Sunday, Jan. 1 the sun is expected to make its annual New Year Day appearance, with only isolated showers.

A new weather system should blow into the SCV late Monday and continuing on Tuesday and Wednesday, making a wet start for 2023.

Highs should remain in the 50s for the next week, lows in the 40s. Some areas of the SCV may see temperatures below freezing on Monday, Jan. 2.

