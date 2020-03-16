What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19

Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control has the information residents need about pets and COVID-19.
* The primary concern of COVID-19 is for human health.
* The COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan City, China in 2019. * Dogs and cats have their own coronavirus that is NOT the same virus as COVID-19.
* There is no current evidence that you will get COVID-19 from your family pet.
* If you are sick with COVID-19, it is recommended to limit close contact with pets until more information is known about the virus. You should always wash your hands after handling animals as a general rule.
* It is recommended to wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching eyes/nose/mouth to prevent transmission of viruses like COVID-19 and influenza.
* Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol are recommended if soap and water are not available.
* Protect others from getting sick: Cover your mouth/nose when coughing or sneezing with a flexed elbow (or tissue). Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing.
* Owners should include pets in their emergency preparedness planning, including a two-week supply of food and medications.
Reminder: It is cold and flu season, and important to get your flu vaccination. Decreased influenza-related hospitalization will allow more people to be treated in the health care system if COVID-19-related hospitalization increases in the U.S.
Further information from the Department of Public Health and Veterinary Public Health about pets and COVID-19 can be found here.
