[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 15
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
| Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
pets and covid-19 - Former shelter pets Lennon and Freeda were rescued and adopted from the Baldwin Hills and Castaic shelters, respectively, and are loving life in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control has the information residents need about pets and COVID-19.

* The primary concern of COVID-19 is for human health.
* The COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan City, China in 2019.
* Dogs and cats have their own coronavirus that is NOT the same virus as COVID-19.
* There is no current evidence that you will get COVID-19 from your family pet.
* If you are sick with COVID-19, it is recommended to limit close contact with pets until more information is known about the virus. You should always wash your hands after handling animals as a general rule.
* It is recommended to wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching eyes/nose/mouth to prevent transmission of viruses like COVID-19 and influenza.
* Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol are recommended if soap and water are not available.
* Protect others from getting sick: Cover your mouth/nose when coughing or sneezing with a flexed elbow (or tissue). Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing.
* Owners should include pets in their emergency preparedness planning, including a two-week supply of food and medications.

Reminder: It is cold and flu season, and important to get your flu vaccination. Decreased influenza-related hospitalization will allow more people to be treated in the health care system if COVID-19-related hospitalization increases in the U.S.

Further information from the Department of Public Health and Veterinary Public Health about pets and COVID-19 can be found here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices

LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, following the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will close all service locations to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Sunday night.
FULL STORY...

What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19

What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
Los Angeles County's Department of Animal Care and Control has the information residents need about pets and COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday

LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
Los Angeles County will close all of its buildings to the public effective Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday.
FULL STORY...

Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19

Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
Through a statement Friday, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department announced changes to its programming, events and facility usage in response to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
JetHawks, Minor League Baseball Postpone Season Opener
Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner sent a note to fans including Lancaster Jethawks fans Saturday morning about ending spring training and postponing MiLB's season opener due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JetHawks, Minor League Baseball Postpone Season Opener
LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, following the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will close all service locations to members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Sunday night.
LA County Consumer, Business Affairs Shutters Offices
What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
Los Angeles County's Department of Animal Care and Control has the information residents need about pets and COVID-19.
What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19
Scholastic Offers Kids 3 Weeks of Free Online Fun
Parents and caregivers challenged with finding educational, creative and/or fun things for their kids to do while home from school may want to check out the free resources on the new Scholastic "Learn at Home" website.
Scholastic Offers Kids 3 Weeks of Free Online Fun
LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday
Los Angeles County will close all of its buildings to the public effective Monday, March 16, as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday.
LA County to Close All Buildings to Public Monday
Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has issued an update on its patients and visitors policy:
Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors
Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero on Sunday and is buying $700 billion in bonds as part of an effort to keep the economy from sliding into a recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero
Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15 million to help with worldwide recovery," Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Saturday.
Apple Stores, a Dozen Other Retail Chains Shut Doors
L.A. County Sunday: 16 New Coronavirus Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has confirmed 16 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total in the county to 69.
L.A. County Sunday: 16 New Coronavirus Cases
Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure
Nike has joined the growing list of companies who have closed or limited store hours because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Nike Clearance Store in Stevenson Ranch Included in Temporary Closure
COC Cancels March, April Events
In compliance with the state’s ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus, College of the Canyons has canceled events that were scheduled during the months of March and April.
COC Cancels March, April Events
UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much
Ironically, by over-washing our skin, we can develop dry cracks in the skin, giving bacteria an entry point into our bodies.
UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much
STAPLES Center Sports Teams Create Fund to Support Staff Employees
In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Clippers, LA Kings, LA Lakers and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center.
STAPLES Center Sports Teams Create Fund to Support Staff Employees
Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19
Through a statement Friday, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department announced changes to its programming, events and facility usage in response to COVID-19.
Changes Coming to County Parks & Rec in Response to COVID-19
CDC Sunday: Limit Gatherings to <50 Persons ... Weddings Included
CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
CDC Sunday: Limit Gatherings to <50 Persons ... Weddings Included
Goldman of KHTS Tests Negative for COVID-19, Heading Home to SCV
KHTS radio station co-owner Carl Goldman of Santa Clarita tested negative Saturday evening for the COVID-19 virus. If his next two tests also return a negative result, it is understood that he will have shaken the virus.
Goldman of KHTS Tests Negative for COVID-19, Heading Home to SCV
Pentagon Explains New Military Travel Restrictions
From March 16 to May 11, service members will be authorized local leave only.
Pentagon Explains New Military Travel Restrictions
Border Patrol Seizes Fake COVID-19 Test Kits at LAX
U.S. Customs and Border Protectionofficers assigned to the International Mail Facility at Los Angeles International Airport intercepted a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom.
Border Patrol Seizes Fake COVID-19 Test Kits at LAX
Caltrans Activates Coronavirus Public Health Safety Signs
SACRAMENTO - In response to the state’s declared emergency for COVID-19, Caltrans is launching a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways, urging all Californians to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.
Caltrans Activates Coronavirus Public Health Safety Signs
June 15 Is the New April 15 – for State Taxes
Taxpayers are granted an extension to file 2019 California tax returns and make certain payments until June 15, 2020.
June 15 Is the New April 15 – for State Taxes
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Grocery Stores Cut Hours to Clean, Restock
Ralphs and Stater Bros. Markets locations are temporarily modifying their operating hours to clean and restock.
Grocery Stores Cut Hours to Clean, Restock
Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions
%d bloggers like this: